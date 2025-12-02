Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) widening project marks halfway point

PHOENIX – The Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) Improvement Project, which is adding new lanes between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in the Southeast Valley, has reached the halfway mark toward completion.

Work on the Arizona Department of Transportation’s $200 million project started in August 2024 and is scheduled for completion in spring 2027.

Crews are building two new lanes in each direction between Loop 101 and Gilbert Road. The project is adding one lane in each direction between Gilbert Road and Val Vista Drive.

ADOT also is reconstructing Loop 202 on- and off-ramps, adding walls and widening bridges to accommodate the wider freeway within Chandler and Gilbert.

Other additions include new freeway lighting, signs, message boards and drainage systems.

Work also will continue on the installation of new fiber-optic cable for closed-circuit cameras and other equipment used to provide ADOT and the public with real-time information about traffic conditions and travel times.

ADOT is managing the Loop 202 Santan Freeway Improvement Project in partnership with the Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG), which serves as the metropolitan planning organization for the greater Phoenix region. The project is scheduled under MAG’s Regional Transportation Plan and is funded through Proposition 400, which includes a countywide half-cent sales tax for transportation improvements approved by voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X feed, @ArizonaDOT.