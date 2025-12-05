Renowned NEW YORK-BASED Facial Plastic Surgeon outraged by Skincare companies That Target Children

Dr. Masoud Saman, double board certified facial plastic surgeon

Dr. Saman warns that skincare marketed to kids fuels insecurity and irritation, urging parents to keep children’s routines simple and safe.

When parents ask about skincare for kids, I tell them simple is best. No masks or serums needed. A gentle cleanser and sunscreen are enough” — Dr. Masoud Saman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multibillion-dollar skincare industry is tapping influencers, social media platforms, and insidious marketing tactics to target children and tweens. Using pastel packaging, fruity flavors and fragrances, and child-age models, skincare companies are seeking to expand their audience by chasing younger and younger consumers. However, Masoud Saman, MD, FACS, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and father of three, is speaking out. Following the recent launch of a children’s skincare line by a television actress and social media personality, Dr. Saman has amplified his warning to parents and society at large. He says these products send misleading messages about children’s skin health needs, and their marketing methods can damage children’s self-image at a pivotal time.

“When parents ask me which skincare lines are best for kids and tweens, I remind them the best regimen for healthy skin is leaving it alone, and not using products inspired by a trending influencer,” said Dr. Saman. “Kids do not need masks and serums with active ingredients for healthy skin. Sunscreen and a gentle cleanser are more than enough.”

Dr. Saman reports more children coming to his practice with complaints of skin irritation and contact dermatitis, sometimes caused by the active ingredients in products designed for adults. In addition, as a father, he has worries about the psychological harm these products may produce and the dangerous message they impart. “These products and the marketing of these products add pressure for children to chase a manufactured ideal,” said Dr. Saman. “As a doctor and a parent, I find that heartbreaking. We are feeding children adult-like insecurities to fuel the multibillion-dollar beauty industry.”

Dr. Saman is internationally recognized for his patient-centered approach to cosmetic surgery and his pioneering work in ultrasonic rhinoplasty. As the founder of New York City-based Saman Facial Plastic Surgery and author of The Smart Guide to Rhinoplasty, he brings a unique voice to the conversation about how societal ideals surrounding beauty impact children’s well-being, as well as the mental health of adults who seek plastic surgery as a substitute for self-worth.

Dr. Saman is passionate about fostering healthy self-image and resisting harmful trends that may cause lasting physical and emotional damage. “It is frightening how self-critical kids have become. They pick apart what they see in the mirror and start talking about ‘texture’ as if it’s a medical emergency. Their sense of self can suffer as a result,” observed Dr. Saman. “The only added ‘glow’ our children need comes from confidence, curiosity, and joy – the kind that can’t be bottled.”

Dr. Masoud Saman discussing the dangers of the new "Sephora Kids" trend

