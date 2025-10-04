Dr. Masoud Saman, World-Renowned Rhinoplasty Expert, to Perform Live Ultrasonic Rhinoplasty in Montpellier

Masoud Saman, MD | New York City rhinoplasty expert

Only six surgeons worldwide were selected. Dr. Saman will represent the United States at the prestigious Montpellier Live Rhinoplasty Course.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Masoud Saman, MD FACS, a leading rhinoplasty innovator and double board-certified facial plastic surgeon, has been selected as one of only six surgeons worldwide to perform live ultrasonic preservation rhinoplasty at the Montpellier Live Rhinoplasty Course in France.

The Montpellier course is one of the most respected gatherings in facial plastic surgery, drawing thousands of surgeons in person and through a 4K high-definition global broadcast. Dr. Saman will represent the United States as the only American surgeon on this year’s faculty.

During the event, Dr. Saman will perform a live ultrasonic preservation rhinoplasty while teaching step by step and answering questions in real time. This format highlights not only the precision of the technique but also his commitment to training and mentoring surgeons around the world.

“Being invited to operate at Montpellier is a true honor,” said Dr. Saman. “It is about more than one surgery. It is about sharing innovation, educating colleagues, and raising the standard of rhinoplasty everywhere.”

Dr. Saman is internationally known for his expertise in ultrasonic and preservation rhinoplasty and for his dedication to results that are both natural and functional. He lectures frequently at international meetings, publishes peer-reviewed research, and mentors surgeons worldwide. He is also the author of The Smart Guide to Rhinoplasty (Limevi Press, 2025).

The Montpellier Live Rhinoplasty Course will take place October 9–10, 2025, in Montpellier, France, and will be streamed to surgeons across the globe.

For more information on Dr. Masoud Saman and his philosophy on rhinoplasty, visit www.samanmd.com



About Dr. Masoud Saman

Dr. Masoud Saman, MD FACS, is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in New York City. He is regarded as one of the leading experts in rhinoplasty and facial rejuvenation. He is among the few surgeons in the United States performing scarless preservation and ultrasonic rhinoplasty. Dr. Saman’s work as a surgeon, researcher, and educator has made him a trusted authority in the field, with patients and peers seeking his expertise from around the world.

