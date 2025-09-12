Renowned Facial Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Masoud Saman, Recognized as One of the Best Rhinoplasty Surgeons in New York City

Patient one year after rhinoplasty with Dr. Masoud Saman in New York City Before and after 3/4 view of rhinoplasty performed by Dr. Masoud Saman Side profile ultrasonic rhinoplasty by Masoud Saman

Dr. Masoud Saman, double board-certified in facial plastic surgery, sets new standards for ultrasonic and revision rhinoplasty in NYC.

Too many rhinoplasties look basic. I believe style matters. I don't basic. I do timeless.” — Dr. Masoud Saman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Masoud Saman, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder of Saman Facial Plastic Surgery, has been recognized as one of the best rhinoplasty surgeons in New York City. Known internationally for his artistry, precision, and patient-focused approach, Dr. Saman has become a destination surgeon for both discerning patients and high-profile celebrities who trust his vision and surgical expertise.

Operating from his boutique practice at 240 Central Park South, Dr. Saman offers a highly personalized experience that combines advanced surgical techniques with refined aesthetics. His reputation extends far beyond New York. Patients travel from across the United States and around the globe, and established surgeons regularly fly in to learn from his approach.

Elevating the Standard of Rhinoplasty in NYC

At a time when rhinoplasty is one of the most requested cosmetic procedures in the country, Dr. Saman has distinguished himself through a philosophy rooted in precision, style, and individuality. His practice is exclusively dedicated to facial surgery, with expertise in:

Primary Rhinoplasty for natural, balanced results tailored to the patient’s unique features

Revision Rhinoplasty for correcting complications or dissatisfaction from prior surgeries

Ultrasonic Rhinoplasty using Piezo-powered ultrasonic technology for more accurate bone sculpting, reduced bruising, and faster recovery

Preservation Rhinoplasty to maintain the integrity of the patient’s natural anatomy while achieving elegant improvements

Ethnic Rhinoplasty to enhance facial harmony while respecting cultural identity

A Boutique Manhattan Practice

Dr. Saman’s facility is more than a standard surgical suite. His operating room is a Quad A accredited, purpose-built environment designed with cutting-edge equipment and custom instruments. Patients benefit from the safety of a hospital setting paired with the privacy and luxury of a bespoke practice.

“Rhinoplasty is not a commodity. It is a balance of structure, function, and style. My goal is to deliver natural, elegant results that respect individuality,” said Dr. Saman.

International Training and Global Recognition

Dr. Saman’s reputation is built on both technical mastery and international training. After completing his Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery residency at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, he created a custom fellowship that took him across Europe and North America. He trained with leading rhinoplasty surgeons in France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and Canada, absorbing techniques from the most advanced surgical centers in the world.

He is a published author in respected journals such as Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America and World Journal of Plastic Surgery. He also serves as a reviewer for the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, further contributing to the advancement of his specialty.

Celebrity Rhinoplasty Surgeon

Over the past decade, Dr. Saman has developed a reputation as the trusted rhinoplasty surgeon to many celebrities, public figures, and high-profile professionals. His discreet approach, refined eye, and ability to deliver results that are both natural and camera-ready have made him a go-to name in New York and internationally. By combining functional expertise with an elevated aesthetic sensibility, he has earned the confidence of clients whose careers and lifestyles place them constantly in the public eye.

Patient Experience and Reputation

Patients consistently describe their experience with Dr. Saman as personal, luxurious, and transformative. Reviews on RealSelf, Google, and other platforms highlight not only the artistry of his results but also his compassionate care and transparent communication.

His attention to detail and ability to blend surgical innovation with artistic sensitivity have positioned him as the surgeon of choice for patients seeking rhinoplasty in New York City.

Recognition as One of NYC’s Best

Dr. Saman’s recognition as one of the top rhinoplasty surgeons in New York City reflects several key factors. He is double board certified in both ENT and Facial Plastic Surgery. He is exclusively dedicated to facial aesthetic surgery. He has completed extensive international training with some of the world’s leading rhinoplasty surgeons. He is a pioneer in advanced techniques such as ultrasonic rhinoplasty. And most importantly, his aesthetic philosophy emphasizes elegance, balance, and natural results.

This acknowledgment places him among the very top surgeons in the city and reinforces his reputation as the surgeon trusted by both patients and peers.

About Dr. Masoud Saman

Dr. Masoud Saman is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty, facelifts, and lip lifts. His unique training journey took him across Europe and North America to learn directly from the world’s masters. Today, his Manhattan practice combines advanced surgical expertise with refined aesthetics, attracting patients and surgeons from around the world.

Practice Information

Saman Facial Plastic Surgery

240 Central Park South, Suite 2G

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 597-2257

Website: www.samanmd.com

Email: vip@samanmd.com

Media Contact

Parya [Last Name]

Office Manager

Phone: (212) 597-2257

Email: vip@samanmd.com

Analysis of rhinoplasty by expert rhinoplasty surgeon Dr. Masoud Saman

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.