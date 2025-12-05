TCWGlobal Will Host the Third Annual Cooper’s Christmas Village in San Diego for Children from Local Nonprofits

Employee volunteers dressed as elves shared smiles and photos with children attending Cooper’s Christmas Village in 2024.

A whimsical winter market with lights, games, dinner, and Christmas joy will welcome children from local nonprofits to the TCWGlobal campus.

We pull out all the stops to give them a beautiful Christmas memory because every child deserves a night filled with joy.” — Debbie Smith

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 8, 2025, the TCWGlobal campus will look less like an office and more like a storybook. One hundred thirty-five children will arrive for Cooper’s Christmas Village, a Christmas market designed to bring holiday joy to kids who need it most. The annual event is hosted by TCWGlobal and BoujieMana , the partner restaurant located on the company’s San Diego campus.Now in its third year, Cooper’s Christmas Village has become one of San Diego’s most unique holiday celebrations. Inspired by TCWGlobal’s mascots and office boxer dogs, Cooper and Mini, this invitation-only event has grown into a joyful tradition that brings comfort, celebration, and connection to children whose families are navigating difficult seasons.Many of the invited children are connected to organizations that walk closely with families in crisis. Ronald McDonald House supports families whose children are dealing with a medical crisis. Promises2Kids and Olive Crest provide holistic services to those experiencing foster care. Home Start helps build strong families by supporting those who have faced domestic violence. San Diego Rescue Mission walks with families facing unstable housing. Make-A-Wish San Diego creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, and Big Brothers Big Sisters mentors children facing significant challenges. For these kids, a night like this will be a chance to be in a safe place, surrounded by delight, wonder, and people cheering them on. It will be a reminder that their community sees them and that joy belongs to them, too.Cooper’s Christmas Village will stretch across the TCWGlobal campus. In the weeks leading up to the event, employees from every department have spent hours, including evenings and weekends, designing spaces that feel like Christmas magic. Volunteers have built sets, hung lights, and crafted decorations. By opening night, the parking lot, lobby, outdoor terrace, and large conference room will be transformed into immersive Christmas scenes. Walkways will lead to lands built around values such as joy, kindness, community, and belonging. Winter trees, twinkling lights, and cozy market-style booths will make the campus feel like a quaint holiday market.Children will wander through the village guided by friendly elves who are volunteers from TCWGlobal and BoujieMana. At each stop, they will play games, listen to stories, make crafts, and join activities centered on kindness, gratitude, and community. One station will invite them to write thank-you notes to Santa. Another will give them personalized ornaments to take home. A custom animated video of Santa, Cooper, and Mini will play inside a glowing globe, tucked among the activity areas, adding a gentle sense of wonder. BoujieMana will provide a warm, kid-friendly dinner, prepared on site and served by volunteers. Parents and caregivers will walk alongside their children, taking photos, sharing smiles, and enjoying the evening together.What sets Cooper’s Christmas Village apart is its foundation: a culture of generosity within TCWGlobal. “This is our third year hosting Cooper’s Christmas Village, and every year leaves me even more grateful,” said Debbie Smith, TCWGlobal’s Director of VIBES . “To see the faces of these kids and their parents, many of whom have experienced trauma, significant need, or serious medical challenges, makes every detail worth it. We pull out all the stops to give them a beautiful Christmas memory because every child deserves a night filled with joy.”Smith shared that the event reflects the heart of TCWGlobal’s leadership. “This event really comes from the heart of our CEO, Samer Khouli. He believes in turning compassion into action and using our platform to make a difference in practical, meaningful ways.”Employees echo this sentiment. Many return year after year, bringing new ideas, new props, and new energy to the planning process. TCWGlobal plans to continue the event for many years to come.“We would love for this to be part of our company’s story for a long time,” said Smith. "As long as there are kids who can benefit from a night like this, we will keep showing up.”About TCWGlobal:TCWGlobal is a people-first Employer of Record providing global workforce solutions that help organizations hire, support, and manage talent worldwide. Through its VIBES program, TCWGlobal invests deeply in volunteerism, community partnerships, and philanthropic initiatives that bring hope and practical assistance to individuals and families. Each year, more than 90 percent of TCWGlobal employees participate in volunteer projects that support the community.About BoujieMana:BoujieMana, located on the TCWGlobal campus at 3545 Aero Ct., is a modern Mediterranean restaurant and event venue known for its innovative cuisine, warm hospitality, and community commitment. Through its Boujie Hearts Always Give program, BoujieMana donates three percent of monthly proceeds to local nonprofits.High-resolution photos and b-roll are available upon request.

The Second Annual Cooper’s Christmas Village welcomed children to the TCWGlobal campus for a Christmas train themed experience in December 2024.

