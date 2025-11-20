TCWGlobal and BoujieMana Join SDPD to Support Local Families This Thanksgiving

TCWGlobal volunteers with members of the San Diego Police Department at the 2024 Thanksgiving luncheon.

More than 150 local kids and families will gather for the third annual event, which includes a full Thanksgiving meal and gifts for every child.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 25th, 2025, TCWGlobal and its partner restaurant, BoujieMana , are joining the San Diego Police Department’s Juvenile Services Team to host their third annual Thanksgiving lunch for kids and families in the Kearny Mesa community. More than 150 people are expected to attend. Children and caregivers were selected from the 80-plus schools supported by SDPD’s Juvenile Services Team to ensure the event reaches families who could use extra support during the holiday season.The lunch will take place at the TCWGlobal campus inside BoujieMana’s event venue La Maison on Aero Court. BoujieMana will prepare a full Thanksgiving meal with roasted turkey, traditional sides, and seasonal favorites. Every child will receive a Cooper the Boxer stuffed animal, a gift inspired by TCWGlobal’s company mascot, as a reminder that they are seen and loved.This year’s guest list includes about 87 children of all ages. Infants, toddlers, school-age children, and teens will attend with their families and caregivers.“We want families to feel welcomed and supported when they walk through our doors,” said Debbie Smith, Director of TCWGlobal's VIBES philanthropy department. “Partnering with SDPD Juvenile Services allows us to connect with kids who deserve encouragement and kindness. This event is an opportunity to share a meal and remind them that they matter.”The SDPD Juvenile Services Team works closely with schools and community partners throughout the year. Their involvement ensures the lunch reaches families who may be experiencing financial strain, transition, or other challenges during the holidays.BoujieMana’s team is preparing the meal and hosting the event in collaboration with TCWGlobal volunteers. The Thanksgiving lunch aligns with TCWGlobal’s VIBES initiative. VIBES stands for Volunteerism, Investment, Belonging, Equality, and Social Responsibility. The program supports volunteer opportunities, community partnerships, and philanthropic efforts both locally and globally.BoujieMana’s Boujie Hearts Always Give program also plays an important role in community support. Each month, the restaurant gives three percent of proceeds to local nonprofits, helping fund important work across San Diego.For many families, this lunch is a meaningful touchpoint during the holiday season. The partnership between TCWGlobal, BoujieMana, and SDPD allows local kids and caregivers to gather in a supportive environment and enjoy a holiday meal that they do not have to worry about providing themselves.

