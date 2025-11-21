A Night of Gratitude: BoujieMana and TCWGlobal Host an Unforgettable Dinner for San Diego Nonprofit Heroes

Guests enjoy connecting with members from other nonprofits over a delicious BoujieMana dinner

A local restaurant and Employer of Record company team up to honor 16 San Diego nonprofits with an elegant dinner, uplifting program, and meaningful gifts.

Volunteerism empowers your heart. Be encouraged by the love you give — it’s never in vain.” — Samer Khouli

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit leaders and volunteers spend their days uplifting others, often without recognition or rest. This fall, BoujieMana and TCWGlobal teamed up to host the Boujie Hearts Always Give Night of Gratitude, a beautifully curated evening dedicated to celebrating sixteen nonprofit organizations whose work strengthens communities across San Diego.The gathering took place on October 22nd at BoujieMana’s elegant dining and event space on Aero Court, where guests were welcomed into an atmosphere designed to inspire connection and appreciation. Together, BoujieMana and TCWGlobal honored nonprofit organizations that serve San Diego in countless ways, including medical support for families, foster care, homelessness services, trauma recovery, youth mentorship, senior assistance, animal welfare, arts education, and community building.Guests were welcomed with a cocktail reception followed by a family-style dinner inside BoujieMana’s La Maison dining space. The environment encouraged storytelling, reflection, and a sense of shared purpose among the nonprofit partners in attendance.Presenters, performers, and community voices brought encouragement and warmth to the evening.The program featured a lineup of presenters and performers whose voices reflected the heart of the evening. Lisa Gilbert, a comedian, trainer, and motivational speaker, opened with thoughtful humor that brought collective joy. She was followed by Bob Goff, founder of Love Does and author, who encouraged guests to dream big and love boldly. Chris Hilken, Senior Pastor at College Ave Church, shared a message centered on hope, resilience, and faith. Sydney Humphrey, a volunteer with Save the Storks, shared a touching personal story that reminded guests why giving back matters deeply.The Voices of Impact segment, hosted by Monica Dean, NBC 7 San Diego anchor and reporter, and Noreen Ippolito, President of the San Diego Region for iHeart Media , highlighted the beauty that comes from sewing seeds of love. Jered Lish and Danece Van Soelen added a soulful musical performance that brought warmth to the room. Chuck Day, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego , shared a moving reflection on leadership and the importance of showing up for families in crisis. The evening concluded with Debbie Smith, TCWGlobal’s VIBES/Philanthropy Director, offering closing remarks filled with gratitude and encouragement.As our CEO and restaurant owner, Samer Khouli, shared: “Volunteerism empowers your heart. Be encouraged by the love you give — it’s never in vain.”The Night of Gratitude honored sixteen nonprofits that collectively serve more than 50,000 individuals each year. The celebration also reflected BoujieMana’s ongoing commitment to philanthropy. Each month, BoujieMana donates three percent of its proceeds to a selected nonprofit through the Boujie Hearts Always Gives program, and this event served as a larger extension of that mission to uplift organizations making a meaningful difference across San Diego.The honored nonprofits included:Alabaster Jar • The Animal Pad • Corazon de Vida • Eric Paredes Foundation • LGS • Home Start • Hope Leadership • Feeding San Diego • Love Does • San Diego Rescue Mission • Olive Crest • Shelter to Soldier • Teralta Art Studio • Save The Storks • Liberty Station Association • Ronald McDonald House CharitiesThe evening also marked the introduction of a new annual recognition. The inaugural Boujie Hearts Always Give Partner of the Year award was presented to Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego, honoring its steadfast commitment to supporting families facing medical challenges.The celebration reflected the shared mission of TCWGlobal and BoujieMana to uplift others and create meaningful impact. Both organizations are committed to generosity, relational connection, and service that extends far beyond a single event.The Boujie Hearts Always Give Night of Gratitude served as a reminder that the people who care for our communities deserve moments of care themselves. It was an evening filled with gratitude, renewed encouragement, and a collective commitment to continue building a stronger, more compassionate San Diego.About BoujieMana:BoujieMana, located at 3545 Aero Court in San Diego, is a boujie-yet-approachable restaurant and community space built around hospitality and meaningful human connection. Through culinary experiences and community-driven events, BoujieMana brings people together in ways that inspire generosity and joy.About TCWGlobal:TCWGlobal is a leading Employer of Record and contingent workforce solutions company that believes people are its greatest investment. With a culture shaped by compassion and global impact, TCWGlobal partners with organizations worldwide to create positive outcomes in business and community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.