Governor Mills Statement on President's Comments About Somali Immigrants

December 4, 2025

Governor Janet Mills today issued the following statement in response to the President's comments about the Somali community in the United States:

"I condemn the President's shameful comments about Somali immigrants. By demeaning those who come to this country seeking freedom, safety, and opportunity, the President -- who is the son and grandson of immigrants himself -- is demeaning the very idea and spirit of America.

"It is easy to cast aspersions, to blame, and to divide people today, but the inherent strength and beauty of America is not that we are bound by a common racial or religious heritage. It is that we are bound by the notion that, in America, we are all treated equally under the law and we are all guaranteed equal opportunity to succeed. The story of America is our imperfect but never-ending march to turn that notion into reality -- and that is why we are the best nation in the world and a beacon of leadership and hope to all others.