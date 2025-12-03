Governor Mills Statement on Passing of Charles Norman Shay

Governor Mills issued the following statement on the passing of decorated veteran and Penobscot tribal elder Charles Norman Shay:

"I am deeply saddened at the passing of Charles Norman Shay, whose bravery as a 19-year-old medic during D-Day saved Allied lives on Omaha Beach. Charles and his three brothers served valiantly during World War II -- service during which Charles was held as a POW -- in defense of freedoms they themselves were not yet afforded, including the right to vote. Charles later served with selflessness and distinction in the Korean War and Cold War, a record of service that has been honored by the Penobscot Nation, the United States, the State of Maine, and his adopted home of France, which bestowed upon him its highest award -- the Legion of Honor. I was proud to honor his vision by signing legislation in 2024 to establish a memorial for Wabanaki veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, so their service and courage are remembered for generations to come. On behalf of the people of Maine, I mourn his passing, and offer my condolences to his loved ones, the Penobscot Nation, and to all the people Charles Shay inspired during his remarkable life."