Governor Mills Directs Early Closure of State Offices on Tuesday

December 1, 2025

In anticipation of a winter storm expected to impact much of the state, Governor Janet Mills has directed that all State of Maine offices close at noon tomorrow, Tuesday, December 2, 2025.

"This is Maine's first major winter storm of the season, and we want to ensure that people stay safe," said Governor Janet Mills. "Please use caution if you must travel, make sure your emergency supplies at home and in the car are stocked for the winter, and check in on your neighbors -- especially older folks -- who may need a hand."

The National Weather Service has placed all of Maine under either a Winter Storm Warning or Hazardous Weather Outlook. Snowfall is forecast to begin in western Maine tomorrow morning and expand northeast throughout the day. Heavy periods of snow Tuesday afternoon could reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions statewide.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is closely coordinating with the Maine Department of Transportation, Maine's electric utilities, and local emergency management partners to monitor the storm and keep people safe.