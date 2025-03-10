WeDriveU Congratulates Customers Awarded 2025 Best Workplaces and Best Universities for Commuters

WeDriveU Customers Named Best Workplaces and Best Universities for Commuters in 2025 WeDriveU logo

Annual award program honors employers, universities and commercial properties for outstanding commuter benefits that promote alternatives to driving alone

We are honored to be named a Best University for Commuters. WeDriveU has been a terrific partner in helping us meet the commuting needs of our campus community...” — Paul Merkey, Asso, Dir., Transportation & Parking, Northwestern University

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeDriveU, a leader in transportation solutions for communities, campuses and workplaces, is congratulating customers recognized for excellence among the 2025 Best Workplaces for Commuters, Best Universities for Commuters and Best Sites for Commuters (see full BWC winners list).

The annual award program honors U.S. employers, universities and commercial properties with the esteemed “National Standard of Excellence” designation for outstanding commuter benefits that promote alternatives to driving alone. BWC estimates the 2025 honorees impact more than 1.7 million commuters connecting to and from work and school each day.

The BWC program promotes a range of popular commuter benefits encompassing multi-modal programs, including private shuttles and public transit services like those WeDriveU operates across the U.S., plus flextime, vanpools, micromobility (bicycling, scooters) and other complementary amenities.

WeDriveU congratulates:

- Genentech (South San Francisco, CA)

- Gilead Sciences (Foster City, CA)

- JLL - 303 East Wacker* (Chicago, IL)

- SHVO - 333 South Wabash* (Chicago, IL)

- Kite, a Gilead Company (Santa Monica, CA)

- Northwestern University (Evanston, IL)

- Oyster Point Mobility* (South San Francisco, CA)

- Princeton University (Princeton, NJ)

- Tesla (Fremont and Palo Alto, CA)

- WashU (St. Louis, MO - read WashU’s announcement)

- Plus several other valued customers in the technology, university and commercial property segments

“We’re thrilled to recognize WeDriveU and its customers among these outstanding organizations offering innovative commuter benefits,” said Julie Bond, BWC Program Director. “We applaud their leadership in transforming the workplace and campus experience, driving employee satisfaction, and building vibrant communities.”

“We are honored to once again be named a Best University for Commuters. WeDriveU has been a terrific partner in helping us meet the commuting needs of our campus community,” said Paul Merkey, Associate Director, Transportation & Parking Services, Northwestern University. “They help us provide over 800,000 rides annually, transporting the University closer to our sustainability goals.”

“WeDriveU strives to help our customers transform mobility into exceptional experiences,” said Joanna Rustin, SVP of Marketing, Communications & Community for WeDriveU and a guest presenter for BWC’s 2025 award ceremony. “Seeing our customers in the spotlight is a testament to their positive impact on sustainable mobility and our hard-working team members who bring safe, reliable transportation to their passengers and communities.”

About WeDriveU

WeDriveU is a leader in transportation solutions for communities, campuses and workplaces, helping public and private sector customers reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion by designing and operating safe and reliable shared alternatives to driving alone. WeDriveU’s solutions encompass fixed-route public transit bus, paratransit, microtransit, commuter shuttles and other demand-responsive solutions. WeDriveU is part of Mobico Group, a global mobility leader serving one billion annual bus and rail passenger journeys in 12 countries. Browse our solutions and explore careers - we're hiring! https://www.wedriveu.com.

About Best Workplaces for Commuters

Best Workplaces for Commuters (BWC) is the national authority on recognizing and assisting workplaces that provide exceptional commuter benefits to employees. The BWC program is managed by the Center for Urban Transportation Research at the University of South Florida with support from the Florida Department of Transportation. Visit http://www.bestworkplaces.org.

*Denotes BWC Best Site designation for commercial and retail developers, business campuses and other multi-employer developments.

