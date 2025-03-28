WeDriveU CEO Erick Van Wagenen Selected as Vice Chair of North American Transit Alliance Board of Directors

Erick Van Wagenen, CEO of shared mobility provider WeDriveU

Supporting NATA in advocating for the benefits of private contracting in public transit

I’m thrilled to support NATA’s mission to help agencies harness the many advantages we bring in terms of value, best practices, efficiency and job creation.” — Erick Van Wagenen

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeDriveU, a leader in transportation solutions for communities, campuses and workplaces, today announced the North American Transit Alliance (NATA) has selected its Chief Executive Officer Erick Van Wagenen as vice chair of its Board.

As CEO, Erick leads strategy and growth for WeDriveU’s fixed route, paratransit, microtransit and commuter shuttle solutions connecting people to jobs, education and services on behalf of transit agencies, universities and employers.

“NATA plays an important role in advocating for the benefits that private contracting brings to public transit,” said Van Wagenen. “I’m thrilled to support NATA’s mission to help agencies harness the many advantages we bring in terms of value, best practices, efficiency and job creation.” He looks forward to lending a voice to these messages during NATA’s Advocacy Day in Washington, D.C. next week.

In collaboration with NATA’s Executive Director, Paul Comfort and its Management Committee, Erick serves alongside:

- Board Chair Laura J. Hendricks (Transdev North America)

- Board Treasurer Judith Crawford (Beacon Mobility)

- Board Members Christopher Burls (MV Transportation), Matt Booterbaugh (RATP Dev USA) and Brad Thomas (Keolis North America)

WeDriveU’s SVP of Marketing, Communications and Community Joanna Rustin also serves as vice chair of NATA’s Communications committee. Catch up with NATA member companies at the APTA Mobility conference April 6 - 9 in Austin, Texas.

About NATA

The North American Transit Alliance (NATA) is comprised of the six largest private transit contracting firms that operate and maintain critical ADA paratransit, fixed route, and other transportation services on behalf of U.S. transportation agencies nationwide. NATA was created to further transit innovation and advocate for its workforce, who serve and transport some of our most vulnerable citizens, including seniors and ADA-eligible riders. NATA’s member organizations comprise 15 percent of the U.S. public transportation workforce, encompassing roughly 75,000 employees. https://natransitalliance.org/

About WeDriveU

WeDriveU is a leader in transportation solutions for communities, campuses and workplaces, helping public and private sector customers reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion by designing and operating safe and reliable shared alternatives to driving alone. WeDriveU’s solutions encompass fixed-route public transit bus, paratransit, microtransit and commuter shuttle solutions. WeDriveU is part of Mobico Group, a global mobility leader serving one billion annual bus and rail passenger journeys in 12 countries. Browse solutions and careers at https://www.wedriveu.com.

Contacts

Elyse Derian

NATA

press@natransitalliance.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.