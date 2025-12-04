CE meets Chairman of Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Portuguese Communities of Portuguese Parliament

MACAU, December 4 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Portuguese Communities of the Parliament of the Republic of Portugal, Mr José Cesário. The two sides exchanged views on enhancing cooperation and exchanges between Macao and Portugal.

The meeting was held at Government Headquarters in Macao. Mr Sam said he welcomed the visit of Mr Cesário and his delegation, and provided a briefing on Macao’s latest developments.

Macao has steadfastly implemented the “One country, two systems” principle, maintaining the continental legal system, capitalist system, and way of life under the framework of the Basic Law of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). Thanks to the institutional advantages of “One country, two systems” and the strong support from the Central Government, the MSAR has achieved globally-recognised progress across economic, social, cultural, tourism, and other sectors, noted Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive said Macao’s platform role linking China and Portuguese-speaking countries is operating smoothly. The number of students in Macao learning the Portuguese language has grown, and the MSAR Government’s support for Portuguese-language education, cultural preservation, and the Portuguese community remains strong and unwavering. These efforts fully reflect Macao’s deep-rooted foundation of multicultural coexistence, as well as its consistent emphasis on, and respect for, the rights, customs, and traditions of the Portuguese-speaking community in Macao. The friendly relations between Macao and Portugal continue to advance on a solid foundation.

Also present at the meeting were: Acting Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Cheng Lei; the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Wong Sio Chak; the Consul-General of Portugal in Macao, Mr Alexandre José dos Reis Leitão; and members of the Portuguese Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs and the Portuguese Communities, Mr Paulo Neves, Mr Manuel Magno, and Ms Ana Catarina Louro.