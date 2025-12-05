Colorado Father and Son Uncover Full Bitcoin in Cardsmiths’ Currency Summer 2025 Trading Card Pack

Cardsmiths Bitcoin Redemption 2025 Cardsmiths Logo

Excitement is rippling through the Cardsmiths community with the discovery of a full, 1 Bitcoin from Cardsmiths' Currency Series Trading Card Pack.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excitement is rippling through the Cardsmiths community with the discovery of a full, 1 Bitcoin from a Currency Summer 2025 Trading Card Pack, an exclusive seasonal offering released earlier this year.Perhaps better known on Reddit as Wonderlustking1, longtime Cardsmiths collector Joey from Colorado Springs made the extraordinary find on his ninth and final pack. The moment was made even more special when his eight-year-old son scratched the Redemption Card while Joey filmed the reveal.Joey’s collecting journey began with Currency Series 2, where he quickly became hooked on the thrill of the chase. “I’m a card collector, and the Currency Cards are an affordable pack with great returns,” said Joey. “People in the Currency community are always looking for cool chases to go after.”Since then, he has completed Master Sets of Currency Series 2 and Series 3, including every Collector Card and its unnumbered parallel versions, plus numerous Gemstone Refractor™ cards and inserts. His collecting passion truly ignited after finding a Winklevii Gold Gemstone Refractor™ in Series 3, followed immediately by a Double-Sided Holofoil parallel of the $100K Gold Certificate in the next pack. His favorite card to date remains the Santa Claus Cold Foil.Following the recent 1 Bitcoin pull, Joey shared the video on Reddit, where fans across the hobby offered their congratulations and shared in the excitement. “The community has been great to me, sending private messages of congratulations and just being awesome with their notes,” said Joey. “It's a surreal experience.”A self-described “HODL OG” — an acronym referring to the popular meme phrase “holding on for dear life” — Joey’s current plan for the time being is to keep the Bitcoin safe and secure. And to enjoy the full magnitude of the moment with his son.Collectors inspired by Joey’s story can start their own hunt with the newly released Currency Series 5, featuring Cardsmiths’ largest-ever lineup of Cryptocurrency Redemption Cards. The latest series is available now at www.cardsmiths.com and in stores at select retailers. Only while supplies last!About CardsmithsCardsmiths is a premier creator of trading cards, dedicated to innovation, quality, and artistry. With a passion to inspire fans worldwide, Cardsmiths continues to push the boundaries of collecting with a portfolio of iconic brands and original, high-concept experiences.

Currency Bitcoin Card Found by @Wonderlustking1

