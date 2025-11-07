Cardsmiths’ Currency Series 5 Features Exclusive Mr Brainwash Collaboration and Record-Breaking Bitcoin Redemption Chase

Currency Series 5 Mega Box Currency Series 5 Trading Cards Currency Series Trading Cards by Cardsmiths

Largest Cardsmiths release ever celebrates evolution of money through art, technology, and imagination.

Introducing Mr Brainwash into the mix and expanding our redemption program at an unprecedented scale marks this as our most ambitious endeavor yet.” — Steven Loney, CEO of Cardsmiths

GILBERTS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cardsmiths is thrilled to announce that Currency Series 5 is available now at www.cardsmiths.com and through select retail partners. Marking the largest product launch in Cardsmiths’ history, bridging the history of global finance with the decentralized innovations shaping the future, from traditional banking to blockchain and cryptocurrency.The series showcases the return of fan-favorite artists Gunship Revolution Studios, Jon McTavish, Rachid Lotf, and Thomas Zahler, alongside exciting new collaborators like Sam Flores, whose distinctive visual styles expand the creative reach of the collection.World-renowned street pop artist Mr Brainwash is also joining the Cardsmiths artist roster for the first time. His exclusive pieces for Currency Series 5 include the stunning one-of-one “Mona Lisa HODL” trading card, a true centerpiece of the set. Known for his Los Angeles museum and Banksy-directed documentary, Exit Through the Gift Shop, Mr Brainwash brings his signature energy and cultural commentary to the Currency universe.Collectors can uncover rare and dazzling variants such as parallel Holofoils, super-short prints, and exclusive Meta-Rare Refractor™ and Gemstone Refractor™ cards. Currency Series 5 also introduces the largest-ever offering of Cryptocurrency Redemption Cards in Cardsmiths’ history, redeemable for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, including major hits like multiple 1 BTC and 1 ETH.Highlighting the lineup is the one-of-one Bitcoin Card, not tied to a redemption, but existing as a physical embodiment of the digital asset. This centerpiece merges blockchain innovation with tangible art, cementing Cardsmiths’ place at the frontier of crypto collectibles.“We’re always looking to push the boundaries of what collectible art can be,” said Steve Loney, CEO of Cardsmiths. “Currency Series 5 delivers an experience unlike anything else in the hobby, and we’re going bigger than ever with this latest release. Introducing Mr Brainwash into the mix and expanding our redemption program at an unprecedented scale marks this as our most ambitious endeavor yet.”With its fusion of fine art, digital symbolism, and cultural reflection, Currency Series 5 is a conceptually rich experience for those looking to expand their trading card portfolio. Available at www.cardsmiths.com while supplies last.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.