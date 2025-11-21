Cardsmiths Launch Mega Man™ X Trading Cards

Cardsmiths unveils the Mega Man™ X Trading Card Collection, letting fans relive the Maverick Wars through premium cards, iconic heroes, and collectible chase hits. Mega Man™ X Trading Card Pack Mega Man™ X Trading Card Pack Preview

Cardsmiths launches the Mega Man™ X Trading Card Collection with a 60-card base set and premium chase hits like Meta-Rare Refractors and Megafractors.

IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Reploid Revolution Begins!Cardsmiths rolls out the Mega Man™ X Trading Card Collection , bringing the Maverick Wars to collectors’ hands.The official collection features a 60-card base set spotlighting X and his allies battling the Mavericks, along with inserts ranging from Puzzle cards and Rainbow or Pixel Holofoils to ultra-limited Culture Shokz™ “case-hit” cards. Highlights also include the elusive Meta-Rare Refractors and serial-numbered Megafractors, giving fans their first chance to hunt these premium chase cards in the Mega Man™ universe.Mega Man™ X has achieved platinum title status with Capcom, and the fanbase continues to grow to this day. “With Cardsmiths’ printing innovation and the global player reach, we’re delivering a unique experience that fuses nostalgia and collectability in a premium trading card format,” said Steven Loney, CEO of Cardsmiths. Collector Boxes will be offered at $19.99 MSRP and available through Cardsmiths.com , GameStop, Best Buy and other select retailers throughout the United States.The partnership underscores the broader trend of nostalgia-driven crossovers in the collectibles market, where classic gaming franchises are finding new life in premium trading-card formats. With Capcom celebrating decades of Mega Man™ adventures and Cardsmiths pushing the envelope on card design, the Mega Man™ X Collection is set to become a chase-worthy release for fans old and new alike.About CapcomCapcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher, and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld, and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™, and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcomusa.com.​Capcomand the Capcom logo are registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. in the U.S. or other countries. Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Street Fighter are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Capcom Co., Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries, in the U.S. and/or other countries.About CardsmithsCardsmiths is a premier creator of trading cards, redefining the modern collecting experience through innovation, quality, and creativity. By partnering with globally recognized entertainment brands while also developing original, high-concept products that resonate with today’s collectors, Cardsmiths continues to expand its trading card portfolio to a worldwide fanbase. Learn more at cardsmiths.com.

