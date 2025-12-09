New ClickFunnels Discount Offers Scale Plan at $99 for 3Months, Highlighting Up to $492 in Savings for New Users

ClickFunnels 3months Discount

ClickFunnels offers a 3-month $99 pricing for new users temporary access to the Scale Plan, normally $197/month, to evaluate funnels, CRM, and email tools.

TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClickFunnels, a web-based sales funnel and marketing platform, is now offering a 3-month discount offer that provides new users with access to its Scale Plan for a flat $99. Under standard pricing, the Scale tier is billed at $197 per month, or $591 over three months, meaning the promotion represents up to $492 in short-term savings during the 90-day access period.==> To Get More Information About $99 ClickFunnels Offer, Click Here The ClickFunnels Discount $99 for 3 Months is described in supporting documentation as a limited-time arrangement that temporarily lowers the effective cost of the Scale Plan to roughly $33 per month, giving prospective customers a longer evaluation window than the 14-day free trial typically offered on the main pricing page.Structure of the ClickFunnels $99 for 3 Months Discount OfferAccording to ClickFunnels support materials and independent deal summaries, the current promotion follows a consistent structure:Eligibility: New customers only (those who have not previously held a ClickFunnels account under the same details).Plan level: Access to Scale Plan features, which normally cost $197 per month.- Promotional price: $99 total for the first 90 days.- Standard cost for comparison: Three months of Scale at regular rates total $591; the difference, $591 – $99 = $492, reflects the headline saving over the period.- After 90 days: The account renews at the standard Scale Plan rate (currently $197 per month, plus applicable taxes), unless the user cancels.The offer is distributed through specific promotional pages, PDFs, and partner links rather than the default pricing screen, meaning users typically access it via dedicated campaign URLs or affiliate content. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/3months-clickfunnels What the ClickFunnels Scale Plan Includes Under the Discounted OfferThe Scale Plan is ClickFunnels’ mid-tier subscription, positioned between Launch and Optimize. Official documentation outlines the Scale Plan as including the following core allowances and features:Price: $197 monthly or $1,970 annually (≈$164 per month on annual billing).Unlimited funnels (currently listed as a limited-time provision).5 workspaces for separating brands or projects.5 team members with access to the account.Up to 75,000 contacts in the internal CRM.Up to 300,000 emails per month.6 courses for digital products or memberships.Unlimited custom domains.Conversion boosters and countdown funnels features.Priority + live chat support.AI tools (commonly documented as up to 2 million words of AI assistance).Custom code editor, webhooks, and full API access.These capabilities are designed to support more established funnels and multi-project workflows compared with the Launch tier, which carries lower contact and email limits, fewer workspaces, and fewer courses.Under the $99 for 3 months discount, new users have access to these Scale Plan features at the reduced effective rate for 90 days, enabling them to design, launch, and refine funnels under the same technical conditions as regular Scale subscribers.==> Visit The Official Website to Get Started with the ClickFunnels $99 Offer How the $99 Discount Differs From Standard ClickFunnels Pricing and TrialsClickFunnels maintains a standard pricing structure where:- The Launch Plan is listed at $97 per month.- The Scale Plan is listed at $197 per month.- The Optimize Plan is listed at $297 per month.The Dominate Plan is billed annually at a higher enterprise-oriented rate.Additionally, ClickFunnels typically offers a 14-day free trial for new signups, and many public resources note the presence of a 30-day money-back guarantee, effectively combining to give users up to roughly 44 days to evaluate the software on standard terms.The ClickFunnels Discount $99 for 3 Months differs in several key ways:DurationExtends discounted access to 90 days, rather than a two-week trial window.Plan LevelDirectly applies to the Scale Plan, rather than limiting users to a basic or restricted trial tier.Pricing structureReplaces monthly charges during the first three months with a single $99 payment, then reverts to standard monthly billing if the subscription continues.Savings magnitudeBased on current Scale pricing, the promotion reduces the cost of the first three months from $591 to $99, a difference of $492 or roughly 83% off.These characteristics make the $99 offer function more as an extended evaluation period at reduced cost rather than a conventional trial, while still aligning with the underlying subscription model once the promotional window ends. Learn more at https://getplatform.link/3months-clickfunnels Typical Use Cases for the $99 ClickFunnels PromotionFrom public reviews and analyses of the promotion, several recurring use cases emerge among those considering the ClickFunnels $99 for 3 Months offer:1. First-Time Funnel BuildersEntrepreneurs and small businesses planning to build their first sales funnel, webinar registration flow, or product launch page often use the 90-day discount to:Create landing pages, email sequences, and order forms in a single system.Compare funnel performance against existing website pages or other tools.Determine whether the platform’s design tools and templates align with their team’s workflow.2. Agencies Testing a Shared InfrastructureMarketing agencies exploring whether to standardize on ClickFunnels for client work may:Use Scale’s 5 workspaces to separate a small number of client projects.Test how permissions, domains, and reporting behave across multiple brands.Evaluate whether the balance of flexibility and structure matches agency processes.3. Course Creators and Membership ProgramsEducators and course creators considering a transition to ClickFunnels may use the promotional period to:Build up to six courses under the Scale allowance.Integrate funnels, email follow-up, and membership access rather than using separate systems.Observe student sign-up flows and onboarding sequences within the platform.4. Businesses Consolidating Multiple ToolsOrganizations using separate services for:Landing pagesEmail marketingCRMBasic e-commerce or checkoutmay employ the 90-day discount as a trial of a more consolidated approach, comparing not only subscription costs but also operational complexity, reporting visibility, and handoff between teams.The promotional pricing itself does not guarantee improved results, but it can reduce the incremental cost of running these comparisons over a longer period.Eligibility, Renewal, and Refund ConsiderationsClickFunnels’ own promotional PDF and several independent guides emphasize a small set of practical conditions tied to the $99 for 3 Months offer:New customers only:The discount is intended for first-time customers and is not generally available to returning users or those who have previously held ClickFunnels subscriptions under the same account information.Duration and billing:Users pay $99 once, which covers 90 days of Scale Plan access. At the end of this period, if the subscription remains active, the account renews at the regular $197/month rate.Cancellation options:Customers who do not wish to continue beyond the promotional period are typically able to cancel from within their dashboard or by contacting ClickFunnels support prior to the next billing date.Refund policy:ClickFunnels’ documentation and support pages indicate a 30-day money-back guarantee on subscription charges, allowing users to request a refund within 30 days of a qualifying purchase if the product does not meet expectations.Taken together, these terms give new customers multiple decision points: during the 90-day promotional window, in the first 30 days of paid access, and again before renewal at the standard Scale price.==> Learn More About the ClickFunnels 3-months for $99 Offer Here How This Offer Fits Into the Broader Funnel Software MarketThe ClickFunnels Scale Plan, with its emphasis on funnel building, CRM capacity, email allowances, and bundled course hosting, sits within a crowded ecosystem of tools that aim to centralize online sales infrastructure. Competing platforms and alternatives may emphasize different strengths, such as:Standalone landing page builders and A/B testing toolsAll-in-one course platforms or membership sitesCRM-first platforms with integrated marketing automationRecent comparisons note that ClickFunnels’ Scale tier focuses on:- Learning Revolution- Unlimited funnels and pages (under current promotional allowances)- Elevated contact and email limits for growing lists- Centralized hosting of funnels, basic websites, courses, and email in one systemThe $99 for 3 months discount does not change these structural features but temporarily adjusts the cost of evaluating whether they align with an organization’s preferred approach.Practical Questions for Businesses Considering the $99 DiscountBefore adopting the ClickFunnels Discount $99 for 3 Months, businesses and agencies commonly reflect on a few operational questions:What funnel or campaign will be built first?Having a specific use case in mind (e.g., a lead magnet funnel, a product launch sequence, or a webinar registration flow) can clarify whether the 90-day window is sufficient for design, traffic, and iteration.How will results be measured?Metrics such as opt-in rates, sales conversions, average order value, and show-up rates to booked calls can help evaluate whether ClickFunnels produces comparable or improved outcomes relative to existing tools.What is the post-promotion plan?If the platform performs well, organizations need to assess whether the $197/month Scale pricing is sustainable longer term, or whether a different tier (such as Launch) or a competing tool might be more appropriate.How will ClickFunnels interact with the current stack?Integration needs—such as payment processors, webinar tools, or external CRMs—should be reviewed to avoid surprises during implementation.Addressing these points in advance can help make the most of the 90-day period while keeping long-term considerations in view.Learn more at https://getplatform.link/3months-clickfunnels About ClickFunnels PlatformClickFunnels is a web-based platform focused on building sales funnels, landing pages, and marketing workflows for online businesses, agencies, and creators. Its core capabilities include:- Funnel and page building with a visual editor- CRM and contact management for leads and customers- Broadcast email and automated email sequences- Course and membership functionality for digital products- Analytics and reporting on funnel performance- Support for custom domains and multiple workspaces, depending on planClickFunnels offers multiple pricing tiers—Launch, Scale, Optimize, and Dominate—aimed at different levels of business maturity, from early-stage entrepreneurs to high-volume brands.More information about the company’s plans, features, and trial options is available on the official ClickFunnels website.DisclaimerThis press release is an independent informational summary of the ClickFunnels Discount $99 for 3 Months promotion, based on publicly available information about the Scale Plan, current pricing, and promotional documentation at the time of writing. It is not issued by ClickFunnels and does not represent official corporate communication.All details regarding pricing, eligibility, features, savings estimates, and promotional duration are subject to change by ClickFunnels. Prospective customers should confirm the latest terms, conditions, and plan structures on the official ClickFunnels website or through authorized promotional materials before enrolling or making any payment.No specific revenue, conversion, or business outcomes are promised or implied. This content does not constitute legal, financial, or tax advice. Readers are encouraged to consult qualified professionals for guidance that reflects their individual circumstances and regulatory environment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.