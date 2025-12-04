GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo Extends 50% Discount on All Plans for New Users After Black Friday 2025
GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo offers 50% off Starter, Unlimited, and Pro plans for three months, giving late adopters a second window to test the platform.MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GoHighLevel, an all-in-one CRM and marketing automation platform built for agencies, consultants, and service-based businesses, has announced a Cyber Week promotion that extends a 50% discount on all core plans for the first three months. The GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo is positioned as a follow-up opportunity for organizations that did not enroll during the recent Black Friday campaign but still want to evaluate the platform at reduced introductory pricing.
According to current campaign messaging, the Cyber Week offer is available for a limited time and applies to GoHighLevel’s three primary subscription tiers—Starter, Unlimited, and Pro (SaaS Mode)—for new accounts, and to selected upgrade options for eligible existing users.
Cyber Week at a Glance: 50% Off for the First Three Months
Under the GoHighLevel Cyber Week Discount, all three core plans are offered at half of their standard monthly price for the first three billing cycles. After the initial three months, accounts renew at regular pricing unless a change or cancellation is made.
The GoHighLevel standard and Cyber Week prices are structured as follows:
Starter Plan
Standard: $97 per month
Cyber Week: $48.50 per month (first 3 months)
Unlimited Plan
Standard: $297 per month
Cyber Week: $148.50 per month (first 3 months)
Pro / SaaS Plan
Standard: $497 per month
Cyber Week: $248.50 per month (first 3 months)
Plan-by-Plan Overview Under the GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo
Starter Plan: Entry-Level Automation and CRM at 50% Off
The Starter Plan is designed for solo marketers, consultants, and small teams who need core GoHighLevel capabilities without multi-client features.
Key features typically associated with Starter include:
Contact management and basic CRM
Opportunity and pipeline tracking
Funnel and website builder for landing pages and sales flows
Email and SMS campaign tools
Automation workflows for follow-up and nurturing
Calendar and appointment scheduling
Form and survey tools
Review and reputation management functions
Standard reporting and conversation history
At the Cyber Week rate of $48.50 per month for the first three months, new users can test whether GoHighLevel’s consolidated toolkit offers a practical alternative to separate email, funnel, and CRM subscriptions.
Unlimited Plan: Multi-Client and Multi-Brand Support at 50% Off
The Unlimited Plan builds on Starter and is intended for:
Agencies managing multiple client accounts
Multi-location or multi-brand businesses
Teams that need additional sub-accounts and broader reporting
Typical features beyond Starter include:
Unlimited sub-accounts for distinct clients or brands
More flexibility for isolating assets, pipelines, and automations across accounts
Broader reporting options for tracking performance across multiple entities
Enhanced rebilling capabilities for certain communication services (depending on the account configuration)
With the GoHighLevel Cyber Week discount, new Unlimited subscribers pay $148.50 per month for the first three months. This period can be used to:
Set up client sub-accounts
Standardize onboarding workflows
Build reusable snapshots and templates for future deployments
Pro / SaaS Plan: White-Label and Software Reselling at 50% Off
The Pro (SaaS) Plan is oriented toward agencies and service providers that intend to offer GoHighLevel-based software access under their own branding.
In addition to Unlimited-level functionality, Pro/SaaS typically includes:
SaaS Mode for packaging GoHighLevel as a subscription product
Tools for setting custom pricing, feature tiers, and trial structures
Automated sub-account creation and provisioning
Rebilling options for phone, email, and other services, often with configurable markups
Advanced API access for deeper integration with external systems
Expanded dashboards and user-level reporting
Under the GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo, the Pro plan is available to new users at $248.50 per month for the first three months. This allows agencies considering a software-as-a-service model to explore:
How SaaS Mode fits into their service offering
Whether recurring software revenue is viable alongside or instead of purely service-based engagements
How clients respond to a white-labeled portal environment for campaigns and reporting
How Cyber Week Follows the GoHighLevel Black Friday Campaign
Earlier in the season, GoHighLevel ran a Black Friday 50% off promotion covering the same core plans. That window has now closed, but Cyber Week extends similar pricing to users who either:
Were not ready to commit during Black Friday
Only recently became aware of the platform or the offer
Needed additional time to align internal planning or budget approvals
From a user perspective, the GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo functions as a second, clearly defined discount window with the same headline terms (50% for three months), rather than introducing a new or separate structure.
Context: Why a GoHighLevel Discount Matters at Year-End
The Cyber Week promotion arrives at a time when many organizations are:
Reviewing software stacks for the coming year
Adjusting budgets in response to broader economic conditions
Reassessing tool overlap, as multiple standalone subscriptions have grown more expensive
GoHighLevel positions itself as a way to consolidate tools such as:
Funnel builders
Email marketing platforms
SMS providers
Calendar and booking tools
Call tracking and basic phone systems
Review and reputation management software
Membership/course hosting platforms
Example Use Cases for the GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo
While each organization has unique requirements, common use cases during a Cyber Week trial period may include:
1. Local Service Business Funnel Setup
Creating a lead-generation funnel for a local service (e.g., dental, home services, fitness).
Connecting web forms and landing pages to automated SMS/email follow-up.
Using pipeline stages to track inquiries, booked appointments, and closed customers.
2. Agency Multi-Client Onboarding
Setting up templates and snapshots for recurring client industries.
Creating standard pipelines and workflows that can be replicated into new sub-accounts.
Testing reporting structures that provide clients with transparent visibility into leads and follow-up status.
3. Digital Course or Membership Launch
Building a funnel for a course or membership program.
Integrating automated nurture sequences post-opt-in.
Using membership or course features to handle content access without separate LMS tools, where appropriate.
4. Transition from Multiple Tools to a Single Platform
Rebuilding essential funnels and follow-ups inside GoHighLevel.
Mapping out which tools can be retired, and which should be integrated.
Comparing performance data, operational complexity, and monthly costs before and after consolidation.
The Cyber Week discount does not guarantee specific outcomes but can reduce the initial software expense while these exploratory projects are underway.
Relationship to Other GoHighLevel Discounts and Trials
Historically, GoHighLevel has offered:
A standard free trial period for new users
Seasonal campaigns with short-term discounts on monthly plans
Occasional annual plan promotions via partners and events
The GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo fits into this broader landscape as:
A time-limited, 50% monthly discount instead of an extended free trial only
A promotion aligned with Black Friday and Cyber Monday timelines, but a separate window for those who missed the earlier dates
An offer that still transitions to standard pricing after the introductory term, consistent with GoHighLevel’s subscription model
Organizations comparing multiple CRM or automation tools may use Cyber Week to perform parallel tests or finalize decisions that began during the Black Friday period.
Considerations Before Enrolling Under the Cyber Week Promo
Before participating in the GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo, potential users commonly consider:
Implementation timelines
Whether there is enough bandwidth in the next three months to build meaningful workflows and campaigns.
Team readiness
Whether team members are prepared for a learning curve in a new system, including CRM usage, automation building, and funnel editing.
Long-term fit
Whether the platform’s design philosophy, feature set, and pricing structure align with future plans beyond the introductory discount period.
Alternative solutions
How GoHighLevel compares with other marketing platforms already under evaluation, especially in terms of client reporting, support expectations, and integration requirements.
Approaching the Cyber Week discount as an evaluation window rather than a final commitment can help organizations make more measured decisions.
About GoHighLevel
GoHighLevel is a cloud-based marketing and client management platform created to streamline operations for agencies, consultants, and service-based businesses. Its core features include:
Contact and pipeline management
Funnel, website, and landing page builders
Email, SMS, and voice campaign tools
Workflow automation and triggers
Calendar and appointment scheduling
Reputation and review management features
Course and membership hosting capabilities
White-label and SaaS Mode options for agencies on higher tiers
GoHighLevel serves users worldwide and continues to expand its capabilities with updates to automation, integrations, and reporting, with a focus on supporting service-based models and agency structures.
