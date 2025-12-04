GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo Extends 50% Discount on All Plans for New Users After Black Friday 2025

GoHighLevel Holiday Discount

GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo offers 50% off Starter, Unlimited, and Pro plans for three months, giving late adopters a second window to test the platform.

MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, an all-in-one CRM and marketing automation platform built for agencies, consultants, and service-based businesses, has announced a Cyber Week promotion that extends a 50% discount on all core plans for the first three months. The GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo is positioned as a follow-up opportunity for organizations that did not enroll during the recent Black Friday campaign but still want to evaluate the platform at reduced introductory pricing.According to current campaign messaging, the Cyber Week offer is available for a limited time and applies to GoHighLevel’s three primary subscription tiers—Starter, Unlimited, and Pro (SaaS Mode)—for new accounts, and to selected upgrade options for eligible existing users.Here's the official HighLevel Holiday page: https://www.gohighlevel.com/cyber-monday-2025 Cyber Week at a Glance: 50% Off for the First Three MonthsUnder the GoHighLevel Cyber Week Discount, all three core plans are offered at half of their standard monthly price for the first three billing cycles. After the initial three months, accounts renew at regular pricing unless a change or cancellation is made.The GoHighLevel standard and Cyber Week prices are structured as follows:Starter PlanStandard: $97 per monthCyber Week: $48.50 per month (first 3 months)Unlimited PlanStandard: $297 per monthCyber Week: $148.50 per month (first 3 months)Pro / SaaS PlanStandard: $497 per monthCyber Week: $248.50 per month (first 3 months)This structure mirrors the Black Friday 50% promotion but is time-shifted to give late decision-makers a second chance to begin with lower upfront software costs. Learn more https://getplatform.link/gohighlevel-cyber-holiday Plan-by-Plan Overview Under the GoHighLevel Cyber Week PromoStarter Plan: Entry-Level Automation and CRM at 50% OffThe Starter Plan is designed for solo marketers, consultants, and small teams who need core GoHighLevel capabilities without multi-client features.Key features typically associated with Starter include:Contact management and basic CRMOpportunity and pipeline trackingFunnel and website builder for landing pages and sales flowsEmail and SMS campaign toolsAutomation workflows for follow-up and nurturingCalendar and appointment schedulingForm and survey toolsReview and reputation management functionsStandard reporting and conversation historyAt the Cyber Week rate of $48.50 per month for the first three months, new users can test whether GoHighLevel’s consolidated toolkit offers a practical alternative to separate email, funnel, and CRM subscriptions.Unlimited Plan: Multi-Client and Multi-Brand Support at 50% OffThe Unlimited Plan builds on Starter and is intended for:Agencies managing multiple client accountsMulti-location or multi-brand businessesTeams that need additional sub-accounts and broader reportingTypical features beyond Starter include:Unlimited sub-accounts for distinct clients or brandsMore flexibility for isolating assets, pipelines, and automations across accountsBroader reporting options for tracking performance across multiple entitiesEnhanced rebilling capabilities for certain communication services (depending on the account configuration)With the GoHighLevel Cyber Week discount, new Unlimited subscribers pay $148.50 per month for the first three months. This period can be used to:Set up client sub-accountsStandardize onboarding workflowsBuild reusable snapshots and templates for future deploymentsPro / SaaS Plan: White-Label and Software Reselling at 50% OffThe Pro (SaaS) Plan is oriented toward agencies and service providers that intend to offer GoHighLevel-based software access under their own branding.In addition to Unlimited-level functionality, Pro/SaaS typically includes:SaaS Mode for packaging GoHighLevel as a subscription productTools for setting custom pricing, feature tiers, and trial structuresAutomated sub-account creation and provisioningRebilling options for phone, email, and other services, often with configurable markupsAdvanced API access for deeper integration with external systemsExpanded dashboards and user-level reportingUnder the GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo, the Pro plan is available to new users at $248.50 per month for the first three months. This allows agencies considering a software-as-a-service model to explore:How SaaS Mode fits into their service offeringWhether recurring software revenue is viable alongside or instead of purely service-based engagementsHow clients respond to a white-labeled portal environment for campaigns and reporting==> More information is available on the official HighLevel Cyber Monday page How Cyber Week Follows the GoHighLevel Black Friday CampaignEarlier in the season, GoHighLevel ran a Black Friday 50% off promotion covering the same core plans. That window has now closed, but Cyber Week extends similar pricing to users who either:Were not ready to commit during Black FridayOnly recently became aware of the platform or the offerNeeded additional time to align internal planning or budget approvalsFrom a user perspective, the GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo functions as a second, clearly defined discount window with the same headline terms (50% for three months), rather than introducing a new or separate structure.Context: Why a GoHighLevel Discount Matters at Year-EndThe Cyber Week promotion arrives at a time when many organizations are:Reviewing software stacks for the coming yearAdjusting budgets in response to broader economic conditionsReassessing tool overlap, as multiple standalone subscriptions have grown more expensiveGoHighLevel positions itself as a way to consolidate tools such as:Funnel buildersEmail marketing platformsSMS providersCalendar and booking toolsCall tracking and basic phone systemsReview and reputation management softwareMembership/course hosting platformsFor agencies and small businesses that currently maintain several separate subscriptions, a three-month evaluation period at 50% of standard GoHighLevel pricing provides an opportunity to test whether consolidation is technically and operationally feasible. Learn more https://getplatform.link/gohighlevel-cyber-holiday Example Use Cases for the GoHighLevel Cyber Week PromoWhile each organization has unique requirements, common use cases during a Cyber Week trial period may include:1. Local Service Business Funnel SetupCreating a lead-generation funnel for a local service (e.g., dental, home services, fitness).Connecting web forms and landing pages to automated SMS/email follow-up.Using pipeline stages to track inquiries, booked appointments, and closed customers.2. Agency Multi-Client OnboardingSetting up templates and snapshots for recurring client industries.Creating standard pipelines and workflows that can be replicated into new sub-accounts.Testing reporting structures that provide clients with transparent visibility into leads and follow-up status.3. Digital Course or Membership LaunchBuilding a funnel for a course or membership program.Integrating automated nurture sequences post-opt-in.Using membership or course features to handle content access without separate LMS tools, where appropriate.4. Transition from Multiple Tools to a Single PlatformRebuilding essential funnels and follow-ups inside GoHighLevel.Mapping out which tools can be retired, and which should be integrated.Comparing performance data, operational complexity, and monthly costs before and after consolidation.The Cyber Week discount does not guarantee specific outcomes but can reduce the initial software expense while these exploratory projects are underway.Relationship to Other GoHighLevel Discounts and TrialsHistorically, GoHighLevel has offered:A standard free trial period for new usersSeasonal campaigns with short-term discounts on monthly plansOccasional annual plan promotions via partners and eventsThe GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo fits into this broader landscape as:A time-limited, 50% monthly discount instead of an extended free trial onlyA promotion aligned with Black Friday and Cyber Monday timelines, but a separate window for those who missed the earlier datesAn offer that still transitions to standard pricing after the introductory term, consistent with GoHighLevel’s subscription modelOrganizations comparing multiple CRM or automation tools may use Cyber Week to perform parallel tests or finalize decisions that began during the Black Friday period.==> More information is available on the official Holiday Promo page Considerations Before Enrolling Under the Cyber Week PromoBefore participating in the GoHighLevel Cyber Week Promo, potential users commonly consider:Implementation timelinesWhether there is enough bandwidth in the next three months to build meaningful workflows and campaigns.Team readinessWhether team members are prepared for a learning curve in a new system, including CRM usage, automation building, and funnel editing.Long-term fitWhether the platform’s design philosophy, feature set, and pricing structure align with future plans beyond the introductory discount period.Alternative solutionsHow GoHighLevel compares with other marketing platforms already under evaluation, especially in terms of client reporting, support expectations, and integration requirements.Approaching the Cyber Week discount as an evaluation window rather than a final commitment can help organizations make more measured decisions.About GoHighLevelGoHighLevel is a cloud-based marketing and client management platform created to streamline operations for agencies, consultants, and service-based businesses. Its core features include:Contact and pipeline managementFunnel, website, and landing page buildersEmail, SMS, and voice campaign toolsWorkflow automation and triggersCalendar and appointment schedulingReputation and review management featuresCourse and membership hosting capabilitiesWhite-label and SaaS Mode options for agencies on higher tiersGoHighLevel serves users worldwide and continues to expand its capabilities with updates to automation, integrations, and reporting, with a focus on supporting service-based models and agency structures.Disclaimer from Copywriter InsightsThis press release is for informational purposes only and is not issued by or on behalf of GoHighLevel. All promotional details, pricing, and dates are based on publicly available information at the time of writing and may be subject to change by GoHighLevel. Readers should verify current terms directly on the official GoHighLevel website before making any purchase or subscription decision. No earnings or performance are guaranteed, and this communication does not constitute financial or legal advice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.