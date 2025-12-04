CMG Financial Solutions Launches COMPASS Diagnostics™ AI Platform Combining Operational and Financial Benchmarking

Don King, Partner, CMG Financial Solutions

CMG Financial Solutions Launches COMPASS Diagnostics™—First AI-Powered Platform Combining Operational and Financial Benchmarking for Privately Held Businesses

The platform addresses current issues and those that will surface in the future, enabling business owners and their advisors to work smarter and achieve higher results” — Don King

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMG Financial Solutions today announced the launch of COMPASS Diagnostics™, the first AI-powered business assessment platform that combines comprehensive operational evaluation with financial benchmarking against NAICS industry data. The platform identifies operational and administrative deficiencies currently impacting financial performance, plus early detection of emerging problems 12-18 months before they fully materialize in financial statements.

The 60% Problem

"Walk into any business—from Fortune 500 enterprises to ambitious startups—and you'll find the same hidden tragedy: they're operating at 60% of their potential," said Don King, Partner and CEO of CMG Financial Solutions and author of "Finding True North: Building Business Excellence Through the COMPASS Framework." "Not because they lack talent. Not because they lack resources. Not because they lack ambition. They operate at 60% because they lack systematic excellence."

King continued: "A company doesn't have to be world-class at any of the seven domains to be successful. But they can't afford to be bad at any of them. One weak domain—whether it's planning, systems, or margin management—will eventually drag down the entire business. Sometimes the operational problems were already impacting the numbers but nobody connected the dots. Other times, the problems were there 12 to 18 months before they hit the P&L. COMPASS finds both."

The COMPASS Framework

The platform is built on the proven COMPASS methodology, assessing businesses across seven critical operational domains:

C – Cash/Capital

O – Operations

M – Margins

P – Planning

A – Accounting

S – Sales

S – Systems

How It Works

COMPASS Diagnostics combines 160 data points derived from a comprehensive survey, two years of company financial information, and NAICS financial benchmarks from similar companies. The platform then applies AI analysis along with other relevant company information, using proprietary approaches to communicate with artificial intelligence and generate meaningful, actionable insights about the client's operational health and financial performance.

The platform serves fractional CFOs, banks, private equity firms, CPA firms, and business owners with a single critical insight: early detection of operational problems—both those already impacting the business today and those emerging 12-18 months before they appear in financial statements.

Results Generated by Each Assessment

Every COMPASS Diagnostics assessment delivers four comprehensive reports:

Executive Summary: High-level overview of critical findings, immediate concerns, and strategic priorities for leadership attention

Domain Assessment: Comprehensive evaluation of the company's attributes across all seven operational domains compared against the attributes of successful companies in their industry—revealing specific gaps in capabilities, processes, and systems

Financial Benchmarks: Key financial metrics compared against NAICS industry data, highlighting performance gaps and competitive positioning

Prioritized Roadmap: Time-phased recommendations at 3, 6, 12, and 24-month intervals, providing a clear action plan that addresses immediate needs while building toward long-term excellence

From "Finding True North"

The platform is built on principles documented in King's book:

• The gap isn't talent, resources, or ambition: Companies operate at 60% because they lack systematic excellence

• The best companies don't outwork competitors: They outthink them through systematic excellence across seven dimensions

• The COMPASS Discovery: Pattern observed across $50 billion in strategic decisions—companies that consistently outperform excel across seven specific dimensions

• Like a compass that always points north: These seven dimensions provide constant orientation toward excellence regardless of conditions

Pricing and Availability

COMPASS Diagnostics is available immediately with the following pricing:

• Fractional CFOs & Consultants: $179/month (unlimited assessments)

• Business Owners: $497 per assessment

• Banks, PE Firms, CPA Firms: Custom pricing based on volume and partnership structure

About Don King

Don King brings over 35 years of CFO experience and has guided strategic decisions worth more than $350 million in M&A transactions since 2016. He is the author of "Finding True North: Building Business Excellence Through the COMPASS Framework" and provides fractional CFO services, M&A advisory, and business turnaround consulting to privately held companies, particularly in construction and trades.

