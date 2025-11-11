CMG Financial Solutions Launches COMPASS Diagnostic™ - Identifies Performance Gaps Before They Become Fatal

Don King, Partner, CMG Financial Solutions

Author of "Finding True North" Launches COMPASS Diagnostic™ - Turning Business Framework Into Actionable Assessment Service

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMG Financial Solutions, an Atlanta-based strategic financial consulting firm specializing in fractional CFO services and M&A advisory, today announced the launch of its COMPASS Diagnostic™ service — a comprehensive business assessment that combines the COMPASS Framework™, the strategic principles outlined in partner Don King's book "Finding True North: Building Business Excellence Through the COMPASS Framework", and the COMPASS Playbook, which utilizes AI-driven market and financial intelligence to deliver prioritized objectives tailored specifically to each company with actionable timelines at 3, 6, 12, and 24 months — a focused approach to achieving a company's true potential.

The service addresses a critical gap in the market: most privately held businesses operate at approximately 60% of their potential capacity, not due to lack of effort or talent, but because they lack structured frameworks for identifying where operational and financial performance is breaking down.

"Business owners are some of the hardest-working, most capable people I know," said Don King, Partner at CMG Financial Solutions. "But most are running their companies without the CFO-level strategic insight that larger enterprises take for granted. The COMPASS Diagnostic was built to change that — to give privately held businesses a clear, data-driven understanding of exactly where they stand and a roadmap for getting where they want to go."

Since 2016, CMG Financial Solutions has supported nearly $350 million in business transactions, including acquisitions, growth capital raises, refinancing, and strategic expansion initiatives. The COMPASS Diagnostic integrates this practical experience with the COMPASS Playbook's AI-driven intelligence to deliver actionable insights.

The COMPASS Diagnostic includes:

- Two-year financial analysis with trend identification and performance drivers

- Full COMPASS Framework™ scoring across seven critical business dimensions: Capital & Cash Flow, Organization Design, Margin Quality, Planning & Execution, Accounting & Reporting, Systems & Technology, and Sales & Go-to-Market

- NAICS industry benchmarking to compare performance against peer companies

- The COMPASS Playbook with prioritized objectives tailored specifically to the company and actionable timelines at 3, 6, 12, and 24 months

The assessment is designed for privately held businesses across all industries, particularly those preparing for growth, considering acquisition or sale, seeking financing, or experiencing performance challenges they cannot clearly diagnose.

"The companies that improve fastest are the ones that know exactly where to focus," King added. "The COMPASS Diagnostic eliminates guesswork. It shows business owners precisely where operational inefficiencies exist, quantifies their impact, and prioritizes the highest-value improvements."

For a limited time, CMG Financial Solutions is offering complimentary COMPASS Diagnostic Reviews to qualified business owners. Interested parties can schedule a consultation at https://calendly.com/donking-cmgfinancialsolutions/30min or visit www.cmgfinancialsolutions.net.

About CMG Financial Solutions

CMG Financial Solutions is a strategic financial consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, specializing in fractional CFO services, M&A advisory, and business performance optimization. With over 30 years of CFO experience across multiple industries, the firm provides privately held businesses with the financial leadership, strategic clarity, and operational frameworks typically available only to large enterprises. CMG has supported nearly $350 million in business transactions since 2016, delivering measurable improvements in revenue growth, margin quality, cash flow management, and enterprise value.

About the COMPASS Framework™

The COMPASS Framework™ is a proprietary methodology for evaluating business performance across seven integrated dimensions: Capital & Cash Flow, Organization Design & Talent, Margin Quality & Revenue Model, Planning & Strategic Execution, Accounting & Financial Reporting, Systems & Technology, and Sales, Customers & Go-To-Market. The framework is detailed in Don King's book, "Finding True North: Building Business Excellence Through the COMPASS Framework". 100% of proceeds from the book will be donated to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation....helping those who have helped us.

Media Contact:

Don King

Partner, CMG Financial Solutions

don@cmgfinancialsolutions.net

https://calendly.com/donking-cmgfinancialsolutions/30min

www.cmgfinancialsolutions.net

