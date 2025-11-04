CMG Financial Solutions Launches Contract Navigator™ AI-Powered Platform That Simplifies Contract Review for Businesses

Manny businesses lose millions through obscure contract clauses they did not know existed....it does not have to be that way...What's in Your Contracts?

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CMG Financial Solutions has announced the official launch of Contract Navigator™, an AI-driven platform designed to help business owners, CFOs, and advisors identify risk and complexity buried in contracts. The platform brings clarity, consistency, and speed to contract review — areas that traditionally drain time and expose companies to hidden financial and legal pitfalls. Contract Navigator™ automatically analyzes uploaded contracts across four key dimensions — Administrative, Financial, Performance, and Legal — providing an easy-to-read summary of potential risks, obligations, and inconsistencies. Users can highlight issues like vague payment terms, renewal traps, or missing deliverables in seconds rather than hours.

“Most companies don’t know what’s in their contracts — until it’s too late,” said Don King, Partner at CMG Financial Solutions and creator of Contract Navigator™. “We built this platform to give owners and CFOs the same analytical power large enterprises use, but at a fraction of the cost and complexity.”

Contract Navigator™ was developed by CMG Financial Solutions, the advisory firm behind the COMPASS Diagnostic™ and Navigator™ Platform, which leverage data and AI to help privately held businesses professionalize operations, improve margins, and manage risk. The launch of Contract Navigator extends that mission into the legal and operational domain, offering a single, affordable solution for continuous contract intelligence.

Key Features:

• Upload and review any contract in seconds

• Identify financial and operational risk automatically

• Organize by vendor, customer, or department

• Share insights securely across your team

• Support for multi-user collaboration

Availability:

Contract Navigator™ is available now at www.contract-navigator.net. Business owners, advisors, and CFOs can begin with a single-use review or subscribe for ongoing portfolio management.

Legal Disclaimer:

