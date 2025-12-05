TSS Solutions Awarded GSA MAS Contract for Products, Parts, Services

TSS Solutions supports the defense industry with Radar, Depot, SATCOM, and Next-Generation Technologies.

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSS Solutions has been awarded a Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contracting vehicle by the General Services Administration (GSA), the focused procurement wing of the federal government. This award further establishes TSS, an Acorn Capital Management Company, as a top provider of products for mission-critical radar systems.The small-business contract runs through September 7, 2030.Using TSS Solutions’ MAS contract 47QSMS25D00BZ, government agencies can now directly obtain TSS Solutions products, parts, and services under Special Item Number (SIN): 334511T – Telecommunications Equipment. The TSS MAS contract is government-wide, with an initial award period of five years, with three additional five-year option periods to follow, totaling a potential 20-year contract life.The GSA MAS serves as a trusted procurement channel for government buyers, confirming that participating companies have undergone a rigorous review process and have demonstrated the capability, reliability, and performance required to support federal, state, and local missions.“Earning a place on the GSA Schedule underscores the confidence government buyers can place in TSS Solutions,” said Don DiFrisco, President and CEO of TSS Solutions. “It formalizes what our customers already know: that TSS delivers reliable, cost-effective radar solutions and sustainment support to keep critical defense systems mission-ready.”With decades of proven performance in radar and SATCOM sustainment, modernization, and integration, TSS Solutions has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner to the U.S. Department of War, international allies, and industry primes. From extending the life of legacy systems to leveraging next-generation capabilities, TSS combines deep technical expertise with a commitment to ensuring mission readiness across the full spectrum of defense communications and surveillance.Read about other TSS contract vehicles, including SeaPort NxG and our AI Talent 2.0 On-Ramp Basic Ordering Agreement at TSSsolutions.com/contract-vehicles TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers' missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world. TSSsolutions.com Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, and Space. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. Acorncapitalmanagement.com

