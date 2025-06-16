TSS Solutions launches ‘TSS Next-Gen Technologies’ initiative at Paris Air Show

Defense electronics leader will integrate emerging technologies into both existing and future mission-critical defense systems.

TSS Next-Gen Technologies is about more than exploring what’s new — it’s about unlocking what’s next.” — Don DiFrisco, President and CEO, TSS Solutions

PARIS, FRANCE, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the global stage of the International Paris Air Show, TSS Solutions today announced the launch of TSS Next-Gen Technologies, a forward-looking initiative focused on integrating artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), extended and virtual reality (XR/VR), and other emerging technologies into both existing and future mission-critical defense systems.As an exhibitor at this year’s show, TSS Solutions, an Acorn Capital Management Company, is using the event to spotlight its commitment to innovation and investment in capabilities that support the evolving needs of the modern warfighter. TSS Next-Gen Technologies represents a strategic R&D effort to shape the next era of defense readiness and system performance.“TSS Next-Gen Technologies is about more than exploring what’s new — it’s about unlocking what’s next,” said Don DiFrisco, President and CEO of TSS Solutions. “By applying emerging technologies to our radar, SATCOM, and systems engineering expertise, we’re enhancing our ability to support global missions with smarter, faster, and more adaptive solutions.”This initiative will drive innovation across key areas such as predictive maintenance, operator training, technical maintenance, intelligent diagnostics, and digital twin applications — all designed to increase system reliability, reduce lifecycle costs, and accelerate mission readiness.In April, TSS was awarded a Basic Ordering Agreement to develop and deploy AI-driven technologies for the U.S. Department of Defense to enhance national security and better equip the warfighter for an evolving threat landscape. Also in April, TSS entered into a strategic agreement with Mississippi State University to jointly research, develop, and prototype solutions leveraging next-generation technologies.With more than three decades of experience in upgrading and sustaining complex defense systems, TSS Solutions is uniquely positioned to harness these tools in a way that delivers real-world impact. TSS Next-Gen Technologies will serve as a catalyst for new capabilities and continuous improvement across the company’s global portfolio.Visit TSS Solutions in the SelectFlorida Pavilion, Hall 3 Booth FG93, at the Paris Air Show.TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers' missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world. .Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, and Space. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.