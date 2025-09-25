Ecuador Accepts Delivery of TSS Solutions TIGAR™ System

TSS Solutions' TIGAR is a high-performance, cost-effective alternative to expensive new radar systems.

Advanced system strengthens early-warning and surveillance capacity to disrupt criminal activities.

TIGAR shows how modern engineering can transform a legacy radar design into an advanced air surveillance system.” — Don DiFrisco, President and CEO of TSS Solutions

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecuador has official taken delivery of TSS Solutions’ TIGAR™ (TSS Integrated Ground-Based Air Radar), a modernized three-dimensional tactical radar system designed to strengthen national security and enhance monitoring of Ecuadorian airspace.The handover was marked in Quito, Ecuador, by Adm. Alvin Holsey, Commander of the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and Air Gen. Mauricio Salazar, Commander General of the Ecuadorian Air Force (Fuerza Aérea Ecuatoriana). The event coincided with the signing of a Communications and Information Security Memorandum of Agreement (CISMOA) by Adm. Holsey and Gen. Henry Delgado Salvador, Chief of the Joint Armed Forces Staff of Ecuador, establishing a framework for secure interoperability and the exchange of sensitive defense information between the two nations.The TIGAR system, built and delivered by TSS Solutions, an Acorn Capital Management Company, will be operated by the Ecuadorian Air Force. The system’s advanced capabilities enable the detection and tracking of aircraft and other aerial targets associated with illicit networks, supporting Ecuador’s ongoing efforts to confront transnational criminal organizations. The system strengthens early-warning and surveillance capacity in a region where airspace monitoring plays a critical role in disrupting criminal activities.“TIGAR shows how modern engineering can transform a legacy radar design into an advanced air surveillance system,” said Don DiFrisco, President and CEO of TSS Solutions. “Our TIGAR team looks forward to delivering TIGAR technology as new builds or as modernization/Service Life Extension Programs for legacy radars.”SOUTHCOM underscored the significance of the delivery of TIGAR, with the U.S. Embassy in Ecuador noting in a statement that the donation reflects the United States and Ecuador’s “shared goal to ensure a safer and more prosperous region.” Ecuador’s Ministry of Defense emphasized that the radar is one of several recent milestones in bilateral cooperation, alongside new security agreements, funding allocations, and expanded maritime surveillance initiatives.Although publicly referred to as a “donation,” Ecuador’s TIGAR system was procured by the U.S. Government under established security cooperation programs. TSS Solutions performed the full build under a U.S. contract, and the completed system was then formally transferred to Ecuador. This model ensures the contractor is fully compensated while providing partner nations with advanced capability as part of U.S. capacity-building initiatives.About TIGAR™TIGAR is a fully modernized tactical radar built on the foundation of the AN/TPS-43 radar system, integrating the latest electronics and enhanced processing. It provides wide-area coverage, real-time detection, and robust resilience against evolving threats. The system is engineered to ensure dependable performance under the most demanding conditions.TSS Solutions is the defense electronics leader in upgrading, reengineering, repairing, and operating ground-based tactical and fixed-position radar and SATCOM systems. TSS Solutions serves the global defense, telecommunications, and commercial industries. The company is committed to building innovative products and delivering world-class engineering and technical services to support customers' missions globally. The team at TSS Solutions proudly supports the United States and its allies who protect national interests and preserve freedom and stability around the world. TSSsolutions.com Acorn Capital Management is a middle-market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Intelligence, and Space. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace and Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. Acorncapitalmanagement.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.