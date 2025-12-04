LDAF to host a Louisiana Grain and Cotton Indemnity Fund claims meeting Dec. 8

News

For immediate release: December 4, 2025

Recently, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Louisiana Agriculture Commodities Commission (LACC) declared Nebraska-based grain dealer Hansen-Mueller insolvent. As a result of the company’s inability to pay claims, the LACC voted to open the Louisiana Grain and Cotton Indemnity Fund to ensure Louisiana producers receive compensation.

The Proof of Loss form and worksheet for the Louisiana Grain and Cotton Indemnity Fund claims process are now available on the LDAF website at https://www.ldaf.la.gov/plants/louisiana-grain-and-cotton-indemnity-fund#hansen-mueller-claims .

LDAF will host an in-person informational meeting for affected producers on the claims process and necessary documentation on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 1:00 PM . The meeting will be held at the Madison Parish Farm Bureau office, located at 106 Kimbrough Blvd, Tallulah, LA 71282.

LDAF will hold individual claim documentation collection sessions at the Madison Parish Farm Bureau office on Tuesday, December 9, and Wednesday, December 10, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. These sessions will be by appointment only, and producers can sign up for a specific time slot at the meeting on December 8.

If a producer is unable to attend a documentation collection session on December 9 or 10, they can email the claim form and supporting documentation to hmclaims@ldaf.state.la.us . However, the original notarized documents must also be mailed to the following address:

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry

Office of Agro-Consumer Services, Suite 5000

5825 Florida Blvd.

Baton Rouge, LA 70806

The window to submit claims will open on Tuesday, December 9, with initial consideration given to claims for delivered and priced grain.

For questions regarding the claims process, please contact LDAF’s Agro-Consumer Services (ACS) Office at 225-935-2164 or by email at hmclaims@ldaf.state.la.us .

For more information on the fund, visit https://www.ldaf.la.gov/plants/louisiana-grain-and-cotton-indemnity-fund .