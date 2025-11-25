Submit Release
NOTICE: Submission of the Second Legislative Summary Report - Weights and Measures - Imported Seafood Safety

November 25, 2025

A notice of intent was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:9, pages 1354-1356 (September 20, 2025), relative to Imported Seafood Safety. In accordance with La. R.S. 49:966(C)(1-5), the Department of Agriculture and Forestry has submitted the Second Legislative Summary Report to the House and Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development.

