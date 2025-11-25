LDAF opens applications for Black Vulture Depredation Sub-Permit

News

Press release

For immediate release: November 25, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announces that it recently obtained a statewide depredation permit for black vultures from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and will begin administering it to protect livestock.

The LDAF statewide depredation permit provides livestock producers with the opportunity to apply for a Black Vulture Depredation Sub-Permit, which allows legal “takes” of black vultures attacking livestock. Livestock producers experiencing depredation by black vultures may apply for permits to “take” up to five birds. The permit is valid for this calendar year and must be renewed each year. Permits will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Black vultures can pose a significant threat to livestock, particularly calves," said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM. "LDAF applied for and was granted a Migratory Bird Depredation Permit to help livestock producers manage these predatory birds effectively. I strongly encourage our livestock producers to take advantage of this opportunity."

All applicants for the depredation sub-permit must agree to the requirements found in the Authorizations and Conditions section of the black vulture depredation permitting page at https://www.ldaf.la.gov/animals/livestock/livestock-programs-and-permitting. These authorizations and conditions are part of the statewide permit issued by the USFWS to LDAF.

All approved applicants will be allowed to "take" up to five black vultures, provided the statewide total "take" has not exceeded 1,000. Approved applicants must report each "take" within 48 hours. If 1,000 vultures are harvested in the state, applicants will receive an email informing them that they are no longer allowed to take any more vultures during the permit period.

Approved applicants are not allowed to take any other migratory bird species. If an approved applicant does not harvest any black vultures, they are still obligated to report "no birds taken" to BlackVultureProgram@ldaf.state.la.us no later than December 31st.

Producers may apply for the LDAF Black Vulture Depredation Sub-Permit by visiting https://www.ldaf.la.gov/animals/livestock/livestock-programs-and-permitting .