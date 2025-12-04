FLEOA Testifies at Congressional Hearing on Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric and Violence Against Officers

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Testifies at Congressional Hearing on Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric and Violence Against Officers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesterday, Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ) Executive Director Mike Hughes testified before the House Homeland Security Committee at its hearing on “When Badges Become Targets: How Anti-Law Enforcement Rhetoric Fuels Violence Against Officers” to highlight the increased risks federal law enforcement officers face and the threats posed to officers and their families from rising violence and online threats such as doxing. Hughes testimony focused on the apolitical, oath-driven nature of federal law enforcement, the evolving threat landscape, the role that anti-law enforcement rhetoric plays in the increased threats to law enforcement officers and their families, the need for both accountability and protection, and recommendations for congressional action.The hearing revealed how inflammatory rhetoric can lead to individuals or groups committing acts of violence against officers. “Throughout my career, one thing has remained constant: federal officers remain unwavering in their oath to the Constitution and their duty to enforce the laws Congress enacts, regardless of the political environment. What has changed is the environment in which they serve. It has grown increasingly hostile, with rising violence, threats, and online harassment directed at officers and, increasingly, at their families,” said Hughes.The testimony shared that in 2024, there were more than 85,000 assaults on law enforcement officers, a ten year high, and there were 62 ambush-style attacks resulting in 80 officers shot and 18 killed.FLEOA calls on public figures, media outlets, and elected officials to recognize the real and sometimes tragic consequences of irresponsible rhetoric. When rhetoric degrades or dehumanizes officers, it fuels hostility and violence and makes their already difficult jobs even more dangerous.Hughes urged Congress to “reaffirm its commitment to the men and women of federal law enforcement by strengthening protections, condemning harmful rhetoric, and ensuring that officers have the resources, respect, and legislative backing they need to continue their vital work.” He continued, “Protecting those who protect us is not a partisan issue. It is a national responsibility.”FLEOA appreciates Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino’s (R-NY) invitation to testify at yesterday’s hearing and will continue to work with Members of Congress to prioritize the passage of legislation to enhance officer safety, improve resources for mental-health services for officers and their families, and remedy the antiquated current pay, benefits and personnel structures that disincentivize recruitment and retention.The full hearing can be seen here - https://homeland.house.gov/hearing/when-badges-become-targets-how-anti-law-enforcement-rhetoric-fuels-violence-against-officers/ ###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

