FLEOA Announces Silent Auction to Benefit the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supporters of law enforcement now have a special chance to shop for meaningful holiday gifts while helping families of fallen and wounded federal officers. Law Enforcement Today has opened the Big Blue Bash Online Silent Auction , with all proceeds going directly to the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation, a 501c3 that provides immediate assistance to officers and their families during times of crisis.The auction follows the recent Big Blue Bash celebration at Mar-a-Lago on November 11, an event hosted by Law Enforcement Today to raise funds for the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation. The gathering brought together leaders, supporters, and families for an evening dedicated to gratitude and service.Now the mission continues through the silent auction, which offers a wide range of items for every budget. Supporters can browse lower-priced items perfect for Christmas shopping, such as collectibles, gift cards, and patriotic gear. Higher-end opportunities are also available, including a tripto Belize, a private surf lesson with General Flynn, products from KAHR firearms, several custom rifles and pistols, signed items, and many limited-edition offerings.Presented by Law Enforcement Today and supported by sponsors such as Axon and Motorola Solutions, as well as the many generous donors of the items, the Big Blue Bash Silent Auction offers access for anyone across the country to take part in supporting those who protect our communities.Shoppers can visit the auction site today, place their bids, and help provide real support to those who protect our communities. This is an ideal moment to choose a holiday gift that carries purpose or secure a special item while honoring federal officers and their families.FLEOA extends their gratitude to all who have supported the foundation through this event and through donations of the auction items.To visit the Silent Auction - head to https://my.onecause.com/event/organizations/5884ca78-0aa7-4797-bbbb-61c0b4608859/events/vevt:f7342019-200e-4938-b465-de823d236134/auctions/silent-auction ###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

