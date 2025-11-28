FLEOA Announces Jeep Sweepstakes to Support Families of Fallen & Injured Officers

Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Announces Jeep Gladiator Sweepstakes to Support Families of Fallen and Injured Officers

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ), in partnership with the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation (FLEOF), has launched a national sweepstakes featuring a donated 2021 Jeep Gladiator Unlimited Rubicon. All proceeds will directly support federal officers, agents, and their families in times of injury, crisis, or loss.The custom Jeep Gladiator was generously donated by Clear-Armor , an exclusive manufacturer and installer of the highest-quality, ballistic-grade laminates on the market, whose gift makes this high-impact fundraiser possible.The vehicle features upgraded off-road capabilities, premium interior enhancements, and the rugged performance the Gladiator line is known for. Every ticket purchased helps strengthen the safety net that FLEOF provides to the federal law enforcement community.“For years, FLEOF has stepped in when tragedy strikes our officers and their families,” said National President Mat Silverman. “This donation is more than a vehicle. It is an opportunity for Americans to show appreciation for the brave men and women who protect our nation every day.”“Clear-Armor is honored to support the men and women of federal law enforcement,” said Dave Trudeau, CEO of Clear-Armor. “Donating this Jeep Gladiator is one small way we can give back to the officers who put their lives on the line every day. We believe in FLEOF’s mission, and we are proud to stand with them in caring for the families of those who protect our nation.”Tickets are available now through the official sweepstakes page at https://fleo.betterworld.org/giveaways/2021-jeep-gladiator-unlimited-ru . Participants may enter starting immediately and can purchase single or multiple entries until May 31, 2026 For full sweepstakes rules, eligibility, and entry options, visit the official page linked above.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.