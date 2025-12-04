MSP Leonardtown Press Release

December 4, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 4, 2025

On 11/27/2025, Sr Tpr Oyler responded to the Target, located at 45155 Worth Avenue, California, MD for the report of someone who was possibly trespassing on the property. Investigation revealed that Jill Marie Knittle, 46 of Great Mills, MD had an active arrest warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Knittle was placed under arrest and a search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. Knittle was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia x3 and was served her warrant.

On 11/28/2025, Tpr Peterson responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Shady Mile Dr, California, MD to locate a subject in connection with a theft investigation. Investigation revealed that Kevin Bryan Wright, 41 of California, MD stole approximately $193.00 worth of merchandise from the Wawa, located at 23141 Three Notch Road, California, MD. Wright had a duffle bag in his possession which contained paraphernalia associated with CDS use. He also had a rolling tool cart with new in box tools that were stolen from Lowes, totalling approximately $957.00, and items from BJs Wholesale totalling approximately $480.00. Wright was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Theft: $100 to Under $1,500, Theft Scheme: $100 to Under $1,500 and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 11/21/2025, Katelyn Noelle Buckler, 37 of Callaway, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

On 11/24/2025, Sean Thomas Benedik, 36 of California, MD was arrested by Cpl Johnson

On 11/27/2025, Jarrett Michael Dollarton, 25 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

On 11/29/2025, Catherine Michelle Lockard, 43 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich

On 12/4/2025, Brandon Divonte Fauntleroy, 32 of California, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 11/21/2025, Zuriel Hernandez Andrade, 33 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey for FTA: Driving while under the influence of alcohol per se

On 11/25/2025, Joseph Aaron Young, 27 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Eckrich for Violation of Probation: Regulated Firearm – Unlawful Sale/Transfer

On 11/26/2025, Joseph Charles Mindick, 34 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Wells for FTA: Second Degree Assault

On 11/26/2025, Zachary Kenneth Lengfield, 32 of Piney Point, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Trespass – Private Property

On 12/1/2025, Corrie Maurice Robinson, 36 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Herman for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 12/2/2025, Laroi James Burch, 34 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 12/3/2025, a 17 year old of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Large for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Rifle/Shotgun Possession – Disqualified and Illegal Possession of Ammunition

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

