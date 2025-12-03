State Police Arrest Harford County Man for Possession of Child Pornography

December 3, 2025

(BEL AIR, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Harford County man on Tuesday after an investigation developed evidence of the possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Matthew McMahon, 51, of Bel Air, Maryland. He is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Beginning in September 2025, a trooper assigned to the Harford County Child Advocacy Center initiated an investigation into the possession and viewing of child pornography. Throughout the investigation, McMahon was identified as possessing photos and videos depicting child pornography.

As a result of the investigation, on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police – Child Exploitation Unit, deputies assigned to the Harford County Child Advocacy Center, members of the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and agents from Homeland Security Investigations, served a search warrant at McMahon’s residence in Bel Air. McMahon was arrested on scene without incident.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. Task force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

###

