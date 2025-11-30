Submit Release
News Search

There were 126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 441,564 in the last 365 days.

State Police Investigate Carroll County Fatal Crash

Maryland State Police News Release

(WESTMINSTER, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman today in Carroll County.

The driver of a maroon 2017 Dodge Ram is identified as Sandra Stigler, 73, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania.  Stigler was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

The driver of a 1989 International dump truck is identified as Matthew Lee Dell, 52, of Manchester, Maryland. Dell was not injured in the incident.

Shortly after 1:30pm, troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack responded to the 3000 Block of Littlestown Pike (between Old Hanover and Saw Mill Rd) for a crash involving a dump truck and a RAM pickup truck. According to a preliminary investigation, the dump truck was traveling northbound on Littlestown Pike and for reasons unknown at this time, crossed the double yellow center line and struck the RAM pickup truck traveling southbound on Littlestown Pike. 

Troopers from the Westminster Barrack responded to the scene.  Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure. Lanes opened shortly after 5:20pm today.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation. Maryland State Police personnel from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are conducting a post-crash inspection on the dump truck.

The investigation continues…

###

 

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Police Investigate Carroll County Fatal Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more