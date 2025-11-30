State Police Investigate Carroll County Fatal Crash

November 30, 2025

(WESTMINSTER, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman today in Carroll County.

The driver of a maroon 2017 Dodge Ram is identified as Sandra Stigler, 73, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania. Stigler was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel.

The driver of a 1989 International dump truck is identified as Matthew Lee Dell, 52, of Manchester, Maryland. Dell was not injured in the incident.

Shortly after 1:30pm, troopers from the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack responded to the 3000 Block of Littlestown Pike (between Old Hanover and Saw Mill Rd) for a crash involving a dump truck and a RAM pickup truck. According to a preliminary investigation, the dump truck was traveling northbound on Littlestown Pike and for reasons unknown at this time, crossed the double yellow center line and struck the RAM pickup truck traveling southbound on Littlestown Pike.

Troopers from the Westminster Barrack responded to the scene. Deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure. Lanes opened shortly after 5:20pm today.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation. Maryland State Police personnel from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are conducting a post-crash inspection on the dump truck.

The investigation continues…

