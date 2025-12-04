Kathleen Francesca Advances Independent Wellness Ventures With Nouveau Wellness Concierge and Medluxe Institute

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filipino-American entrepreneur and wellness innovator Kathleen Francesca continues to expand her portfolio of health and beauty ventures with Nouveau Wellness Concierge, Medluxe Institute, and additional projects currently in development. Francesca, who resigned from R3 Stem Cell in September 2024, is focused on shaping a more comprehensive and personalized vision for the future of wellness.

Nouveau Wellness Concierge, founded by Francesca, was created to address a gap she observed over years of working in regenerative medicine. Many wellness providers offered symptom-focused or standardized treatments, while few prioritized understanding the whole person. In response, Francesca developed a concierge-style concept that combines hospitality with advanced, evidence-supported practices, giving clients a more personalized approach to long-term health and aesthetic goals.

Each client at Nouveau begins with a personalized consultation to identify individual concerns ranging from hormonal imbalances and fatigue to aging and metabolic challenges. The company’s services include hormone replacement therapy (HRT), custom facials, advanced aesthetic procedures, nutrition support, weight management programs, and comprehensive diagnostic testing. These offerings are designed to uncover root causes rather than provide temporary solutions, with the team working closely with clients to build actionable, sustainable plans.

Francesca has also expanded into product innovation with the launch of Neu Skin One, a skincare line formulated with regenerative ingredients such as Wharton’s jelly and MSC-derived exosomes. The serum and moisturizer are used in Nouveau’s facial treatments and offered for at-home use, complementing the internal wellness programs practiced at the concierge.

Beyond Nouveau, Francesca is a co-founder of Medluxe Institute, a growing network of wellness and aesthetic facilities that integrates regenerative medicine with science-driven beauty and longevity services. The company opened its West Hollywood location on November 15th, following the success of its Houston facility. With additional locations planned for New York City and Miami, Medluxe hopes to provide a space where patients receive comprehensive insight and care experiences. Francesca, Dr. Nadeem Jamil, and Jaimie Bresier, the founders of the institute, share a mission to move away from quick fixes and change how modern wellness is delivered.

Francesca’s ongoing work reflects her commitment to improving the wellness and aesthetic industries through informed clinical insight and a more personalized approach. While she previously served as President of R3 Stem Cell for more than eight years, her current professional efforts are directed toward the development and expansion of her own ventures and the communities they serve.

In addition to her current initiatives, Francesca is also leading the development of the Florida Regen Medicine Institute. The project will expand access to regenerative medicine services throughout the region, bringing high-quality, patient-focused wellness solutions to a bigger audience. She is also preparing for the launch of Vivenza, a new medical device company designed to support physicians and patients through science-backed innovations.

Adding to a milestone year, Francesca will release her memoir on January 6th, providing an intimate look into her personal and professional journeys, from overcoming challenges to establishing herself as a leader in the wellness field.

