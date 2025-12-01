Beverly Hills Delegation Wraps Annual New York Outreach Trip

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce and the City of Beverly Hills have wrapped up their annual Business Attraction & Retention Mission to New York City, held October 20-24, 2025. The visit brought together a delegation of city officials and Chamber leadership, including Mayor Sharona Nazarian, Vice Mayor Craig Corman, City Manager Nancy Hunt-Coffey, Assistant City Manager Ryan Gohlich, Chamber President Todd Johnson, Chamber Board Chair Offer Nissenbaum, and Chamber Senior Vice President Blair Schlecter. The delegation traveled with the goal of attracting new businesses to expand to Beverly Hills and managing important relationships with the corporate offices of key existing businesses.

Throughout the 4-day mission, the group met with major luxury brands and retailers. Discussions with LVMH, Kering, Richemont Group, and Ralph Lauren proved growing interest in the Beverly Hills market. These meetings provided an opportunity to discuss future commercial plans and explore possible expansion activities that could contribute to the city’s ongoing economic activity.

The delegation also had conversations with operators in the hospitality and dining sectors interested in expansion. Including renowned restaurants like Gabriel Kreuther, Jeju Noodle Bar, Fish Cheeks, and Marky’s, the meetings reflected growing curiosity about the Beverly Hills market and the advantages presented for new culinary ventures.

Alongside outreach to prospective businesses, the Chamber and City met with current Beverly Hills companies, including Dante and Saks Fifth Avenue. Meeting participants shared appreciation for the City’s public safety programs and the direct involvement of Beverly Hills leadership throughout the mission. The interactions also provided an opportunity to address ongoing needs, discuss future plans, and reaffirm collaboration with long-established partners.

City and Chamber representatives provided updates to these companies on major initiatives going on in the City, such as the One Beverly Hills Project, proposed redevelopment of several properties by Saks Fifth Avenue, and planned opening of two LA Metro D Line Subway Extension stops. These projects are expected to contribute to future commercial activity and encourage additional interest from companies seeking new opportunities. As these initiatives move forward, the Chamber will continue working to help businesses understand potential timelines and opportunities for engagement.

Following the trip, several companies expressed interest in taking next steps towards expansion that may include looking at potential locations in Beverly Hills. The Chamber will guide these companies as they explore opportunities for new openings or expansions in 2026. Continued follow-ups will ensure that the relationships built in New York are supported through the next phase of evaluation and decision-making.

“Our visit to New York was an incredible opportunity to reiterate the importance of economic growth and how Beverly Hills continues to stay in the forefront of innovation,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian. “We had many meaningful conversations with iconic brands who have interest in expanding to our City, noting our high public safety standards, global appeal and reputation for five-star-service.”

About the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce:

The Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce has been the voice of business in Beverly Hills since 1923. The organization’s mission is to provide businesses with essential resources that support connections, marketing, advocacy, and education. The Chamber works with city officials, local businesses, and community partners to support the economic success of Beverly Hills. Its membership is composed of hundreds of businesses that contribute to the community’s commercial foundation.

For more information about the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce and upcoming initiatives, visit https://www.beverlyhillschamber.com/.

