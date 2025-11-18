Empower Wellness Spa Offers Science-Backed Therapies for Whole-Body Renewal

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empower Wellness Spa, located at 16101 Ventura Blvd in Encino, is transforming the wellness industry in Southern California. Founded by Mariam Hakopyan, the spa provides non-invasive treatments meant to restore balance to the body, mind, and soul. Her goal with the brand is to make holistic wellness accessible to everyone seeking renewal without risk or high cost.

Inspired by her own personal health journey, including years of navigating Lipedema and other chronic challenges, Hakopyan created Empower Wellness Spa to offer effective, results-driven therapies that make a real difference in the lives of patients. “After years of dealing with health challenges and searching for answers, I wanted to create a place that offers non-invasive, proven results,” she explains.

Empower Wellness Spa offers a range of services including Ozone Sauna Therapy, Endospheres Compressive Microvibration, Red Light Therapy with Rebounder and Vibration Plate, and Gua Sha Facials. Each treatment detoxifies, improves circulation, and promotes natural healing. The spa’s professional team uses science-backed technologies to help the body function at its highest potential while promoting an environment of renewal and empowerment.

For those new to the spa, Hakopyan recommends beginning with Ozone Sauna Therapy, describing it as the foundation of Empower’s wellness philosophy. “It helps to detoxify the body, increase oxygenation, boost circulation, and awaken natural healing processes,” she says. Clients often report feeling clearer, lighter, and more relaxed after just one session with this type of therapy.

Empower’s team is creating a community where clients feel supported, understood, and inspired to take control of their wellness journeys. Many visitors come to Empower after years of searching for answers, and the spa has become a safe space for individuals managing Lipedema, post-surgical recovery, hormonal imbalances, circulation and lymphatic issues, inflammation, fatigue, and autoimmune conditions such as MS and Lupus.

Looking forward, Empower plans to introduce Foot Zoning Therapy and custom skin care products made to complement its existing treatments. Each addition will be thoughtfully developed to support skin health and empower clients to continue feeling and looking their best.

What sets Empower Wellness Spa apart is its foundation in lived experience. Created from Hakopyan’s personal path to healing, Empower reflects a mission to bring awareness to misunderstood conditions and offer real, science-based options for improvement. Every visit reflects her simple promise to help each guest detox, reset, and realign with their best self.

For more information about Empower Wellness Spa, visit https://empowerwellnessspa.com/.

