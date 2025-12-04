Winter Ban on Spreading Manure, FPRs and Other Nutrient Sources Begins December 16

December 4, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (December 4, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers that the winter ban on spreading manure, food processing residuals (FPRs), and other nutrient sources on cropland begins on December 16, 2025. Farmers can resume spreading these materials on March 1, 2026, as long as they follow their nutrient management plan recommendations and ensure that fields are not saturated, snow-covered, or hard-frozen.

Maryland’s nutrient management regulations prohibit spreading of manure, food processing residuals, and other nutrient sources on fields during winter due to the increased risk of runoff into local waterways. Farmers are required to store liquid manure generated on their farms in designated structures. The department is authorized to assist livestock farmers in preventing overflows from these storage structures and in minimizing impacts on water quality. If there is a potential overflow, farmers must contact the Nutrient Management Program at 410-841-5959 for emergency authorization before any spreading occurs.

Temporary field stockpiling of “stackable” poultry litter and other qualifying organic nutrient sources is permitted if the moisture content is 60% or less. However, farmers are not allowed to apply stackable organic nutrient sources to fields during the winter months under any conditions. For concerns about storage, questions regarding the regulations, or guidance on storage requirements, farmers should contact their regional nutrient management specialist. For more information, please visit the department’s Nutrient Management Program website.

