Superintendent Megan Degenfelder Comments on the Passing of Judy Catchpole

Superintendent Megan Degenfelder shares a statement on the passing of former Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction Judy Catchpole.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of former State Superintendent of Public Instruction Judy Catchpole. I first met Judy when I was a high school student interested in getting involved in the state Republican Party. She became a mentor for me throughout my life- including serving as chair of my campaign for State Superintendent. Her impact on education and Wyoming politics will continue on forever. My prayers are with Glenn, Glenda, Fred, Katie, and the entire family during this difficult time.”

Media Contact:
Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer
307-777-2053
linda.finnerty@wyo.gov

