New Dashboard Tracks Dual and Concurrent College Enrollment in Wyoming High Schools

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Community College Commission is excited to announce the release of the Dual and Concurrent Enrollment dashboard as part of the Statewide Longitudinal Education Data System (SLEDS) initiative. The new dashboard displays enrollment trends and metrics for Wyoming high school graduates who take advantage of college and University of Wyoming courses while attending high school. Educators, policy makers, and the Wyoming public will now have instant access to information such as:

The number of high school graduates participating in dual or concurrent credits.

The average number of dual or concurrent credits completed by high school graduates.

The top five most commonly taken dual or concurrent courses are listed within each Wyoming school district.

The trajectory of high school graduates into a post-secondary education path at a Wyoming community college or the University of Wyoming.

“This dashboard highlights how dual enrollment is a vital strategy for Wyoming families. It visualizes the significant savings in both time and tuition costs for parents and students to smooth the path for those aspiring to complete higher education,” said Dr. Laurel Ballard, WCCC Executive Director.

“This new dashboard provides evidence that offering early college opportunities in high school improves student outcomes. Dual enrollment is an effective tool for increasing student achievement and opening doors to post-secondary success for Wyoming students,” said Dicky Shanor, Chief of Staff, Wyoming Department of Education.

All are welcome to view the new dual or concurrent dashboard along with other useful dashboards and informational resources at: https://wysleds.org/.

The Statewide Longitudinal Education Data System is a multi-year, joint effort between the Wyoming Community College Commission, Wyoming’s community colleges, the Wyoming Department of Education, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services, the University of Wyoming, and the Wyoming Department of Family Services to merge data systems. Efforts continue to focus data resources on understanding and enhancing education and workforce outcomes for Wyoming students.

– END –

Media Contact:

Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer

307-777-2053

linda.finnerty@wyo.gov

Dr. Laurel Ballard, Executive Director, Wyoming Community College Commission

307-777-6290

laurel.ballard2@wyo.gov