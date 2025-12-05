Wingamm USA to Debut Two New Models, Oasi 610 and Oasi 690, at the 2026 Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, Expanding Their Line of Compact Luxury Motorhomes In America

Wingamm Oasi 690

The Oasi 6 Series offer up to 2 extra feet of length and a one-of-a-kind rear “garage”.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingamm USA, the Exclusive North American distributor for the iconic Italian motorhome manufacturer Wingamm Group, will unveil two new models, the Oasi 610 and Oasi 690, at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa. The debut marks the latest milestone in Wingamm’s U.S. expansion, offering American consumers two luxury Class B models that exemplify Italian craftsmanship, compact design, and advanced construction technology.Wingamm motorhomes are known worldwide for their fiberglass monocoque shell construction, which provides superior thermal insulation, sound reduction, and long-term durability compared to US Class B motorhomes that are simply made from cargo vans. The monocoque design also reduces vibrations and rattling, offering a driving experience that combines agility, comfort, and quiet operation.“It was our honor to debut the US Oasi 540.1 last year at the Florida RV SuperShow, bringing Europe’s most iconic motorhome to the U.S. market for the first time. Due to overwhelming demand, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of the line with the Oasi 610 and Oasi 690 coming stateside in January,” said Tony Diamond, Co-founder of Wingamm USAOasi 610: Compact Luxury for the Road AheadThe Oasi 610 represents Wingamm’s dedication to compact luxury and efficient use of space. Measuring just over 20 feet in length, the model combines Italian design sensibility with advanced engineering to deliver a luxury motorhome that, at only 20ft in length, has a garage large enough to house a motorcycle and a dry bath - something no US made class B manufacturer can offer at only 20ft in length.The handcrafted interior includes Wingamm’s patented drop down bed and a rear bed.Oasi 690: Flagship ComfortThe Oasi 690 stands as Wingamm’s flagship model, combining a contemporary monocoque body with luxury-class features in a compact, aerodynamically efficient package.Inside, the Oasi 690 offers a dual sleeping area layout for four adults. The front living area features a semi-dinette with swivel Captain’s chairs, complemented by a movable oval table for flexible use of space. There is a large dry bath and the rear garage compartment’s size is unparalleled by anything made in America providing Wingamm owners with storage for a motorcycle or multiple bicycles, outdoor gear, or other travel essentials and allowing Wingamm owners to maximize living and sleeping areas without compromising on practicality.The kitchen design incorporates durable HPL laminate countertops, a large Krion sink, a 2-burner cooktop, and a 130L trivalent refrigerator with freezer. The bathroom is constructed from solid fiberglass and HPL laminate, featuring a spacious layout with generous storage and a separate shower.Wingamm’s signature longitudinal drop-down bed with a memory-foam mattress and SkyView panoramic roof completes the luxury living experience—allowing travelers to “sleep under the stars” from the comfort of the cabin.“These models reflect decades of Italian craftsmanship and innovation, combining durability, style, and intelligent design in a compact, road-ready package. This launch represents an important step in our continued growth in North America, providing American travelers with motorhomes that are as practical as they are luxurious,” said Tony, Diamond, Wingamm USA.With over 40 years of continuous innovation, Wingamm’s fiberglass construction has set a benchmark for longevity in the motorhome industry. Many of the company’s earliest models remain in active use today, maintaining high resale value thanks to their durable build and enduring design.The company’s continued investment in ergonomic research and sustainable, luxury materials reflects Wingamm’s commitment to producing premium compact RVs that meet evolving consumer expectations for performance, efficiency, and comfort.Learn more about the Oasi 610 and Oasi 690. Visit Wingamm USA.About Wingamm:Wingamm has been a family-owned and operated business since 1977 and their tradition of putting quality and the Wingamm customer's satisfaction first has never receded. In 1982 they were the first camper manufacturer in the world to create a living cell made with a fiberglass monocoque. With that, Wingamm was born. Today, the company is run by CEO Lorena Turri based in Italy, and available globally. Visit https://www.wingamm.com/us/ to learn more.About Wingamm USA (W Motorhome Sales North America)Tennessee-based W Motorhome Sales North America was founded in 2020 and is Co-Owned by serial entrepreneurs, Tony Diamond and Michael Sloan. W Motorhome Sales North America holds the exclusive North American distribution rights to Wingamm's entire line of RVs. Please visit https://www.wingammus.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.