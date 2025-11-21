Wingamm USA Announces Expansion of U.S. Dealership Network Amid Growing Demand for Compact Luxury Italian Motorhomes

Wingamm Dealership Exterior Wingamm Dealership Interior

Company plans to add new Wingamm dealerships across key U.S. markets following success in Salt Lake City and Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wingamm USA , the exclusive North American distributor for Italy’s renowned Wingamm Group, today announced plans to expand its U.S. dealership network in 2026.Building on early success with its first two franchise dealerships in Salt Lake City, Utah and Nashville, Tennessee, Wingamm USA is now seeking additional franchise dealership partners in strategic markets across the country to meet rising consumer demand for compact luxury motorhomes.Since debuting in the U.S. market, Wingamm has had robust demand from motorhome buyers drawn to the brand’s fiberglass monocoque construction, Italian craftsmanship and style, and ultra-compact yet premium design. The company’s current lineup, including the Oasi 540.1 and the soon to be released Oasi 610 and flagship Oasi 690, continues to appeal to travelers seeking maneuverable compact motorhomes that combine comfort, luxury, and style.“Our early response in the U.S. has exceeded expectations,” said Tony Diamond, CEO of Wingamm USA. “With strong performance from our Utah and Nashville locations, we’re ready to expand our dealer network and make Wingamm more available to customers nationwide. ”Wingamm USA will provide franchise partners with dedicated training, marketing support, and exclusivity to territory.“We looked carefully at the pain points in the RV dealership experience and came up with our own blueprint. Wingamm dealerships in America are boutique and stylish to resemble Apple Stores. They are located in city centers for our customers' convenience. Showings and test drives are by appointment only so the customer experience is one-on-one and personalized. Customers are greeted by product specialists dressed formally, and with gourmet snacks and bottled Pana water. Wingamm is the Ferrari of motorhomes, our dealership experience reflects the product,” said Tony Diamond.Wingamm’s expansion also coincides with the company’s upcoming January 2026 product launch of the Oasi 610 and Oasi 690 at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, further strengthening its U.S. market presence.For more information or dealership inquiries, visit www.wingammus.com About Wingamm USA (W Motorhome Sales North America)Tennessee-based W Motorhome Sales North America was founded in 2020 and is Co-Owned by serial entrepreneurs, Tony Diamond and Michael Sloan. W Motorhome Sales North America has the exclusive North American distribution rights to Wingamm's entire line of motorhomes. Please visit https://www.wingamm.com/us/ for more information.

