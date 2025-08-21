SOUTHSIDE CHURCH OF CHRIST AND JOHN STANLEY, INC. CELEBRATE THE GRAND OPENING OF SERENITY, A $41 MILLION MIXED-USE AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOMELESS PROJECT FOR SENIORS

The project is a Public-Private Partnership with the City of Los Angeles Housing Department and the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Dr. Carl C. Baccus (Minister) of Southside Church of Christ and Chris Baccus, Executive Director of Concerned Citizens Community Involvement, and Saki S. Middleton, President of John Stanley Inc., are announcing the grand opening of Serenity, a mixed-use 50-unit affordable rental homeless senior project in the City of Los Angeles. The opening is being celebrated with a commemorative ribbon cutting ceremony and tours for government officials and the community.The project is a partnership between John Stanley, Inc. (“John Stanley”), Concerned Citizens Community Involvement (“CCCI”), and Innovative Housing Opportunities (“IHO”). Serenity is a mixed-use 50-unit affordable rental homeless senior project with ground-floor commercial space located on 0.82 acres, the former church parking lot of Southside Church of Christ. The project is a public-private partnership with the City of Los Angeles Housing Department and the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles.PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPThe City of Los Angeles Housing Department provided a $9.22 Million Proposition HHH Supportive Housing Loan, $5 Million in HOME Funds and issued $23.7 Million in Tax Exempt and Taxable Bonds funded through R4 Capital Funding LLC and privately placed with Western Alliance Bank and a $13.1 Million in LIHTC equity provided by R4 Capital LLC for the construction of the project and the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles provided 36 Project Based Vouchers for Chronically Homeless and Homeless Seniors. The project serves 18 chronically Homeless and 18 Homeless seniors and 14 non-homeless independent senior households.“Nearly three years ago we announced the ground breaking of what has truly been a public-private partnership,” said Saki Middleton, President of John Stanley Inc. “Through hard work on behalf of the city, CCCI and my team at John Stanley., we are proud to finally unveil Serenity to the community. This will be more than just a building, it will be a home for previously unhoused seniors and will provide the community critical support services, enhancing their individual lives and the quality of the neighborhood.”“We remain grateful to God, the church members, community, and the city for allowing us to provide quality housing and services in the neighborhood. This building will stand as a beacon of hope and a symbol of progress to our community," said Dr. Carl C. Baccus, Minister of Southside Church of Christ.“With the opening of this beautiful building, we have fulfilled the opportunity God granted us and we look forward to continuing his work in the community. Serenity is just the beginning of the work that can be accomplished when people come together for the greater good,” said Chris Baccus, Executive Director of Concerned Citizens Community Involvement.“Innovative Housing Opportunities is proud to officially open the doors of Serenity to the community,” said Rochelle Mills, President and CEO of Innovative Housing Opportunities. “It remains imperative that each of us do what we can to address the growing homeless population in our city and insure that Los Angeles is a place where all residents have the right to a healthy, beautiful and safe home.”For more information, visit https://lahousing.lacity.org/AAHR or contact serenityseniorapts@trillium-pm.com.ABOUT THE PROJECTDesigned by BSB Design, Incs, the mixed-use 50-unit affordable rental homeless Project consists of one (1) five (5) Story building comprised of 50 studio and one-bedroom senior units, 1,700 sq.ft. of ground-floor commercial space, and two levels of podium parking located on .82 acres. The project is being built on Southside Church of Christ’s parking lot and development includes the replacement of the church parking.The project is comprised of 20 studio/one-bath and 30 one-bedroom/one-bath units and 1,785 of ground-floor commercial space. Amenities include a 3rd level outdoor courtyard that includes bbq area, sitting areas and 1,500 square feet of indoor community space that includes a lounge, kitchen, flex room, and computer/classroom. The project also has a 4th Floor gym, 5th floor laundry facility, and parking for the residents. The units will serve homeless senior and independent senior households sixty-five (65) years and older whose annual household incomes are at or below 60% of the Los Angeles County area median income.ABOUT JOHN STANLEYFounded by Saki Middleton, John Stanley is private real estate development company focused on the new construction, acquisition, and rehabilitation of affordable and market rate mixed- use/mixed-income multifamily properties throughout the U.S. John Stanley currently owns12,000 residential units and has 1,500 mixed-use, affordable and mixed-income residential units under development. John Stanley has a wide range of partnerships, which include public-private partnerships with municipalities, private equity firms, faith-based organizations, and nonprofitsthroughout the U.S. Visit www.johnstanleyinc.com ABOUT SOUTHSIDE CHURCH OF CHRIST/CCCIDr. Carl Baccus has been the minister of Southside Church of Christ since 1956. In 1980 Dr. Baccus built the church himself, serving as the general contractor. In 1978 Dr. Baccus and members founded Concerned Citizens Community Involvement (CCCI), a nonprofit corporation with the aim of improving the health, education, and well-being of South LA and the broader community. In 2005, Chris Baccus was appointed as the Executive Director to carry the legacy of his late mother Gerri with the goal of providing housing as the next step in the mission. CCCI provides youth programming, food programs, health seminars, and STEM training including an internationally recognized Robotics program and has partnerships with Los Angeles Unified School District, Inglewood Unified and the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles. Visit www.southsidechurchofchristla.org and www.cccinvolve.org ABOUT INNOVATIVE HOUSING OPPORTUNITIESThe mission of Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO) is to enrich communities by providing high-quality affordable housing, where residents can thrive, develop healthy habits, and achieve success and stability. IHO’s California development portfolio provides housing to a wide variety of residents, including seniors, families, foster youth, veterans, those living with mental illness, formerly homeless, developmentally disabled, and other special needs and mixed populations. Formed in 1976 to help business and government address the lack of low- to moderate-income housing in the City of Irvine, IHO is now working throughout California in strategic partnerships that creatively and effectively maximize efficiencies while achieving the most attractive and well-managed environments for residents and for the surrounding communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.