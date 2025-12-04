Modus21, LLC expands Charleston County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Modus21, LLC (Modus21), a business technology consulting firm, today announced it is expanding its operations in Charleston County. The company’s $1.1 million investment will create 80 new jobs.

Founded in 2004, Modus21 is a small business headquartered in Charleston providing technology consulting services to commercial and defense customers. The company’s core capabilities include Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE), agile software development, DevSecOps, systems and software integration, cloud computing, business process re-engineering and automation, and cybersecurity services.

Located at 1362 McMillan Ave. in North Charleston, Modus21 is expanding its existing corporate facilities and equipment to support new job creation and its Cloud Innovation Lab (CIL).

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Modus21 team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Charleston County.

“We are incredibly grateful to receive this $50,000 grant which represents a significant investment in both our company’s future and our community’s economic value. This funding will enable us to expand our facilities and create new job opportunities, while positioning us to continue innovating and growing. As a small business, this support is transformative as it allows us to scale our operations, invest in our workforce and deepen our roots in this community.” -Modus21 CEO Peter Woodhull

“Modus21’s investment once again proves that South Carolina is place where businesses can thrive. We celebrate the new jobs this expansion will create and applaud the company’s decision to further invest in Charleston County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It is always gratifying to see a South Carolina-based business find success and continue to invest in the state. Congratulations to Modus21 and Charleston County on this announcement and 80 new opportunities it will bring to the Lowcountry.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are delighted to see Modus21 expanding in Charleston County, adding 80 new, knowledge-based jobs to our region. This announcement reinforces our commitment to building a diverse, resilient economy that provides high-quality opportunities for our citizens." -Charleston County Council Chairman Rev. Dr. Kylon Jerome Middleton

