Horton expands Oconee County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Horton, a cooling solutions manufacturer, today announced it is expanding its operations in Oconee County. The company is investing $15 million in its Westminster facility.

Founded in 1951, Horton is a global leader in thermal control for power systems, offering technologies for transportation and industrial applications to operate at the optimal temperature. The company operates 15 facilities and has a presence in 70 countries.

Horton plans to add 100,000 square feet to its facility, located at 301 Oconee Business Parkway in Westminster, doubling the manufacturing area and allowing the company to increase its production of cooling fans and fan clutches.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“Horton began operations in Oconee County, South Carolina, in 2020. Since that time, the team has expanded its capability and output to the point that additional manufacturing space is needed. The company is proud of the Horton team’s achievements in Oconee County and looks forward to supporting its next significant stage of growth.” -Horton Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain Tony Niese

"The expansion of Horton’s operations in Oconee County reflects South Carolina’s strong reputation in the manufacturing industry. We are proud of the success Horton has achieved here and look forward to the positive impact the company will continue to have in our state." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited to see Horton growing its operations in Oconee County with this $15 million expansion. Announcements like this prove that South Carolina is a place where global manufacturing companies can build a lasting legacy.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Horton’s announcement of a $15 million investment to expand their Westminster facility is wonderful news for Oconee County. This expansion along with their ongoing support to our community is a testament to their commitment to Westminster, its citizens, and the State of South Carolina.” -Senate President Thomas C. Alexander

“It’s another ‘Top Shelf for Business’ day in Oconee County with Horton’s announced expansion of their Westminster operation. The project is a testament to the county and state’s outstanding business climate and workforce. Horton is one of our most desirable employers, but they are also an outstanding corporate citizen with their historic financial commitment to enhancing the quality of life in our community. Oconee County congratulates Horton on their expansion and looks forward to our continued partnership with them.” -Oconee Economic Alliance President and CEO Jamie Gilbert

