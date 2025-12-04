Ocean Craft Marine selects Horry County for US manufacturing headquarters

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Asis Boats USA (d/b/a Ocean Craft Marine), a rigid inflatable boat manufacturer, today announced it selects Horry County to establish the company’s U.S. manufacturing headquarters. The $10.8 million investment will create 93 new jobs.

Headquartered in Dubai, Asis Boats specializes in the manufacture of advanced rigid inflatable boats, amphibious platforms, aluminum military craft and professional maritime vessels used globally by navies, defense agencies, rescue services and government entities.

Ocean Craft Marine’s new operation, located in the Bucksport Marine Park in Conway, will serve as its American headquarters for boat manufacturing.

Operations are expected to be online by end of 2026. Individuals interested in joining the Ocean Craft Marine team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“We are honored to bring our craft, our technology and our purpose to Horry County. This investment is not only about building boats — it is about building a family, a community and a future together. As the United States strengthens its inland defense manufacturing capabilities, we are proud to play a role in that national mission. South Carolina will become a home for our people, our innovation and our commitment to those who safeguard our nation. We look forward to growing roots here, hand in hand with the community, and building vessels that will serve and protect around the world.” -Asis Boats and Ocean Craft Marine President Roy Nouhra

“Ocean Craft Marine’s decision to select Horry County as its U.S. manufacturing headquarters reinforces South Carolina’s global reputation as an ideal location for manufacturing companies. We are pleased to welcome the new opportunities this announcement will bring to Horry County and look forward to supporting Ocean Craft Marine as it finds success in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Once again, our state’s skilled workforce and world-class manufacturing industry are attracting new companies to our state. Ocean Craft Marine’s $10.8 million investment, creating 93 new jobs, is a major win for Horry County and all of South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Bringing Ocean Craft Marine to our community is a big win for our county. These are high-quality jobs, rooted in advanced manufacturing that will benefit our area and support the graduates of Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s boat building program. It will create new opportunities for our residents and strengthen our local economy. We are proud Ocean Craft Marine chose to invest in Horry County and look forward to seeing their boats built in our county and shipped all over the country. Welcome to Horry County.” -Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner

FIVE FAST FACTS