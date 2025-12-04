GFS Chemicals® Launches Veritas® Ultimate GC-Headspace Solvents

GFS Chemicals is setting a new benchmark for accuracy and reliability with the introduction of Veritas Ultimate GC-Headspace Solvents

Accuracy in residual solvent testing is non-negotiable”
— GFS Chemicals Product Manager, Rhonda Hicks
COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GFS Chemicals®, a trusted leader in high-purity specialty chemicals, announces the launch of its Veritas® Ultimate GC-Headspace solvent line, setting a new benchmark for accuracy and reliability in residual solvent analysis. Designed for pharmaceutical, food, and environmental laboratories, these ultra-pure solvents deliver uncompromising performance and precise results for gas chromatography (GC) headspace testing.

Residual solvent analysis is critical for ensuring product safety and regulatory compliance. Veritas Ultimate GC-Headspace solvents are engineered to eliminate interference, reduce volatile impurities, and provide consistent, reproducible results.

Veritas Ultimate GC-Headspace solvents are now available in five essential formulations:
• N,N-Dimethylacetamide (DMAc), Item #27815
• N,N-Dimethylformamide (DMF), Item #27816
• Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO), Item #27817
• 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), Item #27818
• Benzyl alcohol (BnOH), Item #27819

Each solution is offered in convenient 1-liter packaging for streamlined lab operations.

“Accuracy in residual solvent testing is non-negotiable,” says GFS Chemicals Product Manager, Rhonda Hicks. “Our Veritas Ultimate GC-Headspace solvents were developed to give labs the confidence they need when analyzing products to ensure they do not contain harmful impurities.”

Hicks adds, “The launch of GFS Chemicals’ GC-Headspace solvent line marks the beginning of a broader solvent line expansion planned for 2025 that will include multiple formulations tailored for UHPLC and PFAS analysis.”

To learn more or to shop Veritas Ultimate GC-Headspace solvents visit here. To learn more about GFS Chemicals and their full line of specialty chemicals, visit  www.gfschemicals.com, email service@gfschemicals.com, or call 800.858.9682.

About GFS Chemicals®
Founded in Columbus, Ohio in 1928, GFS Chemicals® is a family-owned manufacturer serving global markets with high-purity, specification-driven specialty chemicals. Industries served include pharmaceuticals, food, agriculture, semiconductors, batteries, and more. Top GFS Chemicals brands include the Veritas® line of products, AMCO Clear®, WATERMARK®, and IN-Spec®. www.gfschemicals.com

Leslie Allen
Wildcat Communications
+1 615-429-7965
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

Almost 100 Years of Excellence

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GFS Chemicals® Launches Veritas® Ultimate GC-Headspace Solvents

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Environment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Leslie Allen
Wildcat Communications
+1 615-429-7965 leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
Company/Organization
GFS Chemicals
155 Hidden Ravines Drive
Powell, Ohio, 43065
United States
+1 615-429-7965
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Founded in 1928, GFS Chemicals is a family-owned, global leader in the manufacture and distribution of high-purity, specification-driven specialty and fine chemicals for diverse industries - pharma, textiles, agriculture, food, environmental, petrochemical, photovoltaic, battery, and semiconductor. GFS operates from a state-of-the-art, 14,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Columbus, Ohio where more than 8,000 products are researched, developed and manufactured. Top GFS Chemicals brands include Veritas® Quantum trace metal grade acids, Veritas® Ultimate high purity solvents, Watermark® Karl Fischer reagents and CRM water standards. www.gfschemical.com

GFS Chemicals

More From This Author
GFS Chemicals® Launches Veritas® Ultimate GC-Headspace Solvents
GFS Chemicals® Relocates Optical Standards Laboratory to Corporate Headquarters – Expands Capacity and Efficiency
GFS Chemicals® Announces ISO 17034:2016 Accreditation for Water Standards
View All Stories From This Author