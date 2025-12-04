GFS Chemicals® Launches Veritas® Ultimate GC-Headspace Solvents

GFS Chemicals is setting a new benchmark for accuracy and reliability with the introduction of Veritas Ultimate GC-Headspace Solvents

COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GFS Chemicals , a trusted leader in high-purity specialty chemicals, announces the launch of its VeritasUltimate GC-Headspace solvent line, setting a new benchmark for accuracy and reliability in residual solvent analysis. Designed for pharmaceutical, food, and environmental laboratories, these ultra-pure solvents deliver uncompromising performance and precise results for gas chromatography (GC) headspace testing.Residual solvent analysis is critical for ensuring product safety and regulatory compliance. Veritas Ultimate GC-Headspace solvents are engineered to eliminate interference, reduce volatile impurities, and provide consistent, reproducible results.Veritas Ultimate GC-Headspace solvents are now available in five essential formulations:• N,N-Dimethylacetamide (DMAc), Item #27815• N,N-Dimethylformamide (DMF), Item #27816• Dimethyl Sulfoxide (DMSO), Item #27817• 1-Methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP), Item #27818• Benzyl alcohol (BnOH), Item #27819Each solution is offered in convenient 1-liter packaging for streamlined lab operations.“Accuracy in residual solvent testing is non-negotiable,” says GFS Chemicals Product Manager, Rhonda Hicks. “Our Veritas Ultimate GC-Headspace solvents were developed to give labs the confidence they need when analyzing products to ensure they do not contain harmful impurities.”Hicks adds, “The launch of GFS Chemicals’ GC-Headspace solvent line marks the beginning of a broader solvent line expansion planned for 2025 that will include multiple formulations tailored for UHPLC and PFAS analysis.”To learn more or to shop Veritas Ultimate GC-Headspace solvents visit here . To learn more about GFS Chemicals and their full line of specialty chemicals, visit www.gfschemicals.com , email service@gfschemicals.com, or call 800.858.9682.About GFS ChemicalsFounded in Columbus, Ohio in 1928, GFS Chemicalsis a family-owned manufacturer serving global markets with high-purity, specification-driven specialty chemicals. Industries served include pharmaceuticals, food, agriculture, semiconductors, batteries, and more. Top GFS Chemicals brands include the Veritasline of products, AMCO Clear, WATERMARK, and IN-Spec

