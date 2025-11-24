GFS Chemicals® Relocates Optical Standards Laboratory to Corporate Headquarters – Expands Capacity and Efficiency

Newly relocated GFS Chemicals accredited optical standards laboratory and warehouse, now located in the company’s Powell, Ohio headquarters.

The new location provides more operational space dedicated to three core areas: manufacturing, R&D and warehouse storage

Relocating our Optical Reference Materials unit to Powell allows our Analytical Products Division to meet growing demand while maintaining the highest standards of quality.” — Michael McBride, GFS Chemicals Director of Sales & Business Development

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GFS Chemicals, a leading manufacturer of specialty and fine chemicals, announces the relocation of its ISO Accredited¹ Optical Standards manufacturing /business unit to the company’s corporate headquarters in Powell, Ohio. This strategic move increases production and laboratory space while giving back desirable areas for industrial production of reagent chemicals. The move positions the company for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.The new location provides more operational space dedicated to three core areas: enhanced manufacturing and kitting, research and development, and warehouse storage. Advanced water flow measurement technology will also optimize batch manufacturing processes, significantly increasing production capacity.For more than two decades, GFS Chemicals has been a trusted manufacturer of high-quality optical reference standards, under their AMCO Clear® and In-Spec® brands. AMCO Clear is recognized by the EPA as a primary standard for calibrating turbidity sensors, while In-Spec UV-VIS reference materials feature a range of non-toxic, NIST traceable and customizable photometric accuracy standards. These products are relied upon by water quality professionals, hydrologists, laboratory analysts and all types of professionals utilizing a UV-Vis spectrophotometer.“Relocating our Optical Reference Materials unit to Powell allows our Analytical Products Division to meet growing demand while maintaining the highest standards of quality,” says Director of Sales and Business Development at GFS Chemicals, Michael McBride. “This expansion supports our commitment to safety and innovation and strengthens our ability to serve customers across industries. It also frees up additional space within our core high purity reagents segment.”To learn more or shop for GFS Chemicals optical standards, visit here . To learn more about GFS Chemicals and their full line of specialty chemicals, visit www.gfschemicals.com , email service@gfschemicals.com, or call 800.858.9682.1. Currently tested under and accredited to ISO17025. Pending ISO17034 scope expansion underway and expected Q2 2026.About GFS ChemicalsFounded in Columbus, Ohio in 1928, GFS Chemicalsis a chemical manufacturer serving companies worldwide. Providing high-purity, specification-driven specialty and fine chemicals for industries including pharmaceuticals, textiles, agriculture, environmental, petrochemical, semiconductors, and more. As a leader in the chemical industry, with the flexibility of a family-owned company, GFS Chemicals supports the needs of regional and global customers. www.gfschemicals.com

