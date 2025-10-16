GFS Chemicals® Announces ISO 17034:2016 Accreditation for Water Standards

Demonstrates technical quality and caliber of manufactured reference materials; green lights production of certified reference materials

Achieving ISO 17034 accreditation underscores our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional quality, innovation and customer service in everything we do. ” — GFS Chemicals President and CEO, Steel Hutchinson

COLUM, OH, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GFS Chemicals, a leading manufacturer of specialty and fine chemicals with a commitment to innovation, announces the company has received ISO 17034-2016 accreditation. The scope of accreditation is specifically for the company’s WATERMARK water standards in a defined concentration range of 0.05-10.0 mg/g. The 17034:2016 accreditation program ensures compliance with international standards for quality and reliability. Additionally it underscores GFS Chemicals’ commitment to providing the highest quality products and service to its customers, who are looking to improve their laboratory results by adapting to stricter compliance and regulatory needs.Accredited through the A2LA Reference Materials Producer Accreditation Program, GFS Chemicals will soon offer WATERMARKKarl Fischer water standards as certified reference materials (CRM). CRM water standards ensure that labs are in compliance with national and international standards for quality and accuracy - values that are especially important for pharmaceutical, environmental and food service industries.President and CEO, Steel Hutchinson, says, “Achieving ISO 17034 accreditation underscores our ongoing commitment to provide exceptional quality, innovation and customer service in everything we do. This was a long-term project that was initiated as a response to our customers and carried out flawlessly by our team. We look forward now to greatly expanding our portfolio of products with similar accreditation.”The ISO 17034:2016 accreditation for GFS Chemical’s water standards is in addition to multiple other accreditations including ISO 9001 (quality management), ISO/IEC 17025 (testing and calibration).To learn more about GFS Chemicals visit www.gfschemicals.com , email service@gfschemicals.com, or call 800.858.9682.About GFS ChemicalsFounded in Columbus, Ohio in 1928, GFS Chemicalsis a chemical manufacturer serving companies worldwide. Providing high-purity, specification-driven specialty and fine chemicals for industries such as pharma, textiles, agriculture, food, environmental, petrochemical, flavors and fragrances, photovoltaics, batteries, and semiconductors. As a leader in the chemical industry, with the flexibility of being a family-owned company, GFS can support the needs of regional and global customers. www.gfschemical.com

