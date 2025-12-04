Commissioner Miller Rings in the Christmas Season Praising Growth of Texas Christmas Tree Industry

Texas Christmas Tree Industry Grows Despite National Decline

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is ringing in the Christmas season by hailing the growth of the Christmas tree industry in Texas. According to a report from the Texas A&M Forest Service, backed by the latest federal numbers, more Texas land is being dedicated to real, homegrown Christmas trees than in decades.

“There is nothing like a Texas-grown Christmas tree,” said Commissioner Miller. “It is a symbol of tradition, family, and the hardworking men and women who make our rural communities strong. When Texans buy a real tree grown in Texas soil, they are supporting our farmers, creating local jobs, and keeping our holiday dollars right here at home.”

According to the American Farm Bureau, the number of farms harvesting Christmas trees fell by nearly 30% nationwide, dropping from more than 13,600 to about 10,000 between 2002 and 2022. Acres in production declined more sharply, falling from roughly 450,000 acres to 293,000 acres.

In contrast to the national trend, Texas had 125 growers tending 945 acres of Christmas trees in 2017, and by the 2022 census, that number jumped to 220 growers farming 3,565 acres across the state. This growth reflects both rising local demand and confidence in Texas agriculture.

“The growth of this industry despite national declines is a testament to the growing support of local producers across the Lone Star State and the quality of the local Texas Christmas tree Miller added. “With all of the challenges farmers have faced in recent years, to show growth and resiliency in this industry is an outstanding accomplishment.”

Sales across Texas are climbing, too. The latest data indicates that Texans purchased 26 percent more real Christmas trees than in 2017. That means more families choosing fresh, fragrant Texas evergreens and more support for the hardworking growers who keep this industry thriving.

For years, researchers have been testing and refining seed stock that performs well across Texas climates. The result is stronger, healthier trees that stand up to Texas weather and give families the high-quality product they expect from a Texas-grown product.

“Whether you are a Texas family, a farmer, or someone who simply values tradition, this year brings a bright and green future for our Texas Christmas tree industry,” Miller concluded. “Texas Christmas tree farms are expanding what they offer, too. Many operations now include pumpkin patches, hayrides, Santa visits, and cherished family photo spots. Your support of these Texas farmers and businesses fuels our rural economy and fuels our cherished Christmas celebrations. There has never been a better time to support your local farmer and choose a real Texas Christmas tree.”

Additional information regarding the national Christmas tree market is available via the American Farm Bureau here .