Commissioner Sid Miller Praises FDA Approval of First-of-Its-Kind Topical Treatment to Combat New World Screwworm and Cattle Fever Tick

AUSTIN — Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today praised the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for granting conditional approval of Exzolt Cattle-CA1, the first topical drug ever approved in the United States to treat and control both New World screwworm and Cattle Fever Tick in cattle. Miller called the decision a landmark achievement for livestock health and a major victory for the nation’s cattle industry.

“The threat posed to our cattle industry by these dangerous pests is substantial. The New World screwworm can destroy an animal in a matter of days, and the Cattle Fever Tick once brought the Texas cattle industry to its knees,” Commissioner Miller said. “This treatment gives our producers the modern, science-backed tools they need to keep herds safe and will help safeguard everything from small family herds to the nation’s major beef operations.”

Commissioner Miller continued: “President Trump has restored a culture of accountability and action in Washington, D.C. Because of his leadership, federal agencies are responding to agricultural threats quickly and decisively. At the same time, Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy understands that livestock health is tied directly to food security and national security. His support for timely review and approval of critical tools like Exzolt Cattle is exactly the kind of results-driven action that rural America has been praying for.”

The FDA’s decision comes at a crucial time. In recent months, New World screwworm has been detected in northern Mexico, including within 120 miles of the U.S. border. Meanwhile, the Cattle Fever Tick quarantine zone along the Rio Grande continues to experience heavy pressure due to wildlife movement, climate conditions, and cross-border livestock transport.

Exzolt Cattle-CA1 represents a significant scientific advancement. The treatment uses a topical formulation that absorbs through the skin and targets both external parasites and systemic infections, reducing stress on animals and improving usability for ranchers. The product is approved for cattle of different ages and production cycles, including calves, replacement heifers, bulls, and lactating cows.

For more information about the FDA’s announcement, click here.